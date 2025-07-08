Skipper Casey Rudd hits superb ton as Bridlington CC see off Patrington
Rudd lost the toss but must have been delighted to have done so as his opposite number, Ashley McKinley, put the home side into bat at Dukes Park.
Openers Rudd and Jordan Baker were on excellent form with the bat, and gave Brid a great start with a stand of 114, Baker trapped leg-before by Archie Ratcliffe for 63, including seven fours and two sixes.
Will Norman and his captain put on 86 runs for the second wicket before he was caught by skipper McKinley off the bowling of Grant Van Es (4-47) for 30.
Once Rudd fell for his stunning 102 from 114 balls, including 12 fours, Brid slipped from 210-2 to 216-6, but Steven Janney (10), Rick Robinson (23 in 14 balls, including a six and two fours) and Chris Leeson (12no in seven balls, including a six and a four) lifted the total to 263-7.
The visiting team also made a strong start to their 50 overs, with openers Van Es (24) and Ashley McKinley (53) sharing a stand of 67, followed by Bob Eldon-Smith (52), Dan Fincham (38) and Connor McKinley (20) as Patrington looked in good shape at 186-3.
Brid fought back thanks to run-outs by Baker, Janney and Calum Hatton, along with solid bowling from Robinson (3-58) and Hatton (2-63) as the away side crumbled to 246 all out in 49.1 overs.
On Sunday, Bridlington CC suffered final defeat against Woodhouse Grange 2nds in the Hethertons Solicitors Premier Division 2 T20 Plate.
In the finals day at Easingwold, Brid had defeated Carlton Towers by five wickets in the semi-final.
Adam Newington took 2-22 and Rudd 2-28 as Towers were limited to 148-4 in their 18 overs.
Opener Baker then smashed 50 in 28 balls, including three sixes and six fours, while Hatton added 27, as the sixth-wicket partnership of 35 between Robinson (22no) and Sam Edmundson (15no) saw Brid to the win with three balls to spare.
In the final, Rudd played a lone hand with a brilliant 83no in 56 deliveries, including five sixes and six fours, as Brid posted 130-6 in 20 overs.
In contrast, Woodhouse's young opener Harry Jackson smashed 83 off just 26 balls as Woodhouse raced to victory at 131-2 in the ninth over.
