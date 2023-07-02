News you can trust since 1882
Skipper Harry Walmsley and Elliot Hatton steer Flixton to win at Sutton

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton CC travelled to Sutton on Hull and came away with a comprehensive 184 run victory.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Elliot Hatton took five wickets for 10 runsElliot Hatton took five wickets for 10 runs
Elliot Hatton took five wickets for 10 runs

Sutton won the toss and asked Flixton to bat first, writes John Boddy.

Openers Richard Malthouse (53) and Will Hutchinson (18) put on 54 for the first wicket before an unnecessary run out saw the departure of the latter.

Captain Harry Walmsley continued his rich vein of form with an impressive 87 before late order hitting by Cameron Anderson (58no) and 23no by Jadon Wilson took Flixton to 285 for 6 in their 50 overs.

The Sutton reply stuttered along before losing wickets regularly.

Another Flixton star in a rich vein of form is Elliot Hatton who took 5 for 13 in 10 overs leaving the hosts all out on 101 off 39 overs.

This win lifts Flixton to a healthy third position in the league and next Saturday Flixton are once again away at second-placed Welton.

Related topics:FlixtonSuttonHull