Skipper Harry Walmsley and Elliot Hatton steer Flixton to win at Sutton

Elliot Hatton took five wickets for 10 runs

Sutton won the toss and asked Flixton to bat first, writes John Boddy.

Openers Richard Malthouse (53) and Will Hutchinson (18) put on 54 for the first wicket before an unnecessary run out saw the departure of the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Harry Walmsley continued his rich vein of form with an impressive 87 before late order hitting by Cameron Anderson (58no) and 23no by Jadon Wilson took Flixton to 285 for 6 in their 50 overs.

The Sutton reply stuttered along before losing wickets regularly.

Another Flixton star in a rich vein of form is Elliot Hatton who took 5 for 13 in 10 overs leaving the hosts all out on 101 off 39 overs.