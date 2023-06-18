Skipper Harry Walmsley hits excellent 97no despite Flixton’s loss at Goole Town

The home side’s skipper Neil Foster won the toss and elected to bowl.

Flixton captain Harry Walmsley led by example for the away team with a superb 97 not out, backed up by Elliot Hatton (40), Jake Hatton (25) and keeper Marley Ward with 23no towards the end.

The hosts were in trouble early on with 41-3, opener Jake Hatton having impressed despite the Goole attack having the upper hand..

Walmsley and Elliot Hatton then got things back on track for Flixton with a fourth-wicket stand of 71, only for wickets to start to fall at regular intervals after the latter’s departure.

An excellent unbeaten eighth-wicket stand between the captain and Ward ensured the visitors finished on 238 for 7 from the allocated 50 overs, Walmsley hitting 11 fours and a six in his crucial 134-ball stay at the crease.

The pick of the Goole bowlers was Tom Marritt with 3 for 62.

The Goole reply began steadily but Oscar Sugden gradually took control of the game with a cultured 124no from 148 deliveries, including 24 fours. Ashton Nottingham (31), Scott Thorpe (29) and Foster with a steady 25no took the hosts to 239-3 in 47.4 overs.