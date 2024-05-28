Skipper Joel Boyer stars in Cayton 2nds SBL Division Two win at Flamborough
Skipper Boyer led by example with the ball as he recorded sparkling figures of 3-9 from his eight overs and Kieran Glave 3-10 from his four overs as Boro were dismissed for 76.
Boyer then smashed four sixes and a four in his undefeated 45 as Cayton earned the win with 77-2.
Grosmont raced to a nine-wicket home success against Ebberston 2nds thanks an excellent five-wicket haul from Arran Liddle.
The all-rounder bagged 5-19 as Ebberston crumbled to 48 all out, Charlie Parker’s 20no sealing the win in 10 overs.
Malton 3rds edged to a one-wicket win at Snainton.
Leaders Cloughton’s game at Filey 2nds was cancelled, while Mulgrave 2nds conceded their game at Seamer 2nds.
In Division Three, Charlie Baldwin’s sparkling 88 steered Forge Valley to a 69-run home victory against Wykeham 2nds.
Second-placed Valley posted an impressive 196-8, and in reply Steven Bates took 3-30 as Wykeham were all out for 127, Tom Hiley hitting 37 and Gary Owen 25.
Anoop Singh smacked a stunning 94 as Scarborough Hospital hammered leaders Pickering 3rds by 104 runs.
Shine Sujan added 41 as the hosts posted an imposing 251-9, Keith Barber bagging an excellent 5-55.
Bri Leckenby hit 54 for the Pikes in reply, but they fell well short on 147 thanks to a great all-round Hospital bowling effort.
Staxton 2nds won by two wickets at Sherburn 2nds.
Mark Dove took 4-27 as Sherburn were dismissed for 106 despite Matt Lickes’ 66.
Andy Dove (30no) and Matthew Witty (40) steered Staxton to the win despite Jordan Farrow’s 3-15.
Glaisdale won by seven wickets at Wold Newton.