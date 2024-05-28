Skipper Joel Boyer stars in Cayton 2nds SBL Division Two win at Flamborough

Cayton 2nds claimed a win at Flamborough on Saturday.

Joel Boyer was the all-round star as Cayton 2nds eased to an eight-wicket success at Flamborough in CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Two.

Skipper Boyer led by example with the ball as he recorded sparkling figures of 3-9 from his eight overs and Kieran Glave 3-10 from his four overs as Boro were dismissed for 76.

​Boyer then smashed four sixes and a four in his undefeated 45 as Cayton earned the win with 77-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grosmont raced to a nine-wicket home success against Ebberston 2nds thanks an excellent five-wicket haul from Arran Liddle.

Arran Liddle, in batting action, took a superb five wickets for Grosmont in their win.

The all-rounder bagged 5-19 as Ebberston crumbled to 48 all out, Charlie Parker’s 20no sealing the win in 10 overs.

Malton 3rds edged to a one-wicket win at Snainton.

Leaders Cloughton’s game at Filey 2nds was cancelled, while Mulgrave 2nds conceded their game at Seamer 2nds.

In Division Three, Charlie Baldwin’s sparkling 88 steered Forge Valley to a 69-run home victory against Wykeham 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Valley posted an impressive 196-8, and in reply Steven Bates took 3-30 as Wykeham were all out for 127, Tom Hiley hitting 37 and Gary Owen 25.

Anoop Singh smacked a stunning 94 as Scarborough Hospital hammered leaders Pickering 3rds by 104 runs.

​Shine Sujan added 41 as the hosts posted an imposing 251-9, Keith Barber bagging an excellent 5-55.

Bri Leckenby hit 54 for the Pikes in reply, but they fell well short on 147 thanks to a great all-round Hospital bowling effort.

​Staxton 2nds won by two wickets at Sherburn 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Mark Dove took 4-27 as Sherburn were dismissed for 106 despite Matt Lickes’ 66.

Andy Dove (30no) and Matthew Witty (40) steered Staxton to the win despite Jordan Farrow’s 3-15.