Skipper Kai Morris backs Whitby Cricket Club to shine in NYSD Cricket League Division Two
The Turnbull Ground side open up their second division season at home to Darlington on Saturday, 12noon start.
Skipper Morris said: “Looking ahead to the season there’s a really optimistic feeling around the club at the moment.
"While it was obviously disappointing to get relegated at the end of last season, this feels like a really good opportunity to reset and set our stall to try and achieve a few things this time around.
"We’ve got some lads who have played a lot of first division cricket and have proven they can perform so I’m more than confident we can step up and be challenging at the top end of the table come the back end of the season.
"I’m also hopeful we can go deep in the 20 over and 100 competitions as well, over the last few years we’ve done pretty well in those formats and reached finals and semi finals.
"It’s been 10 years now since we won a senior trophy so it’s a big motivation to try and end that drought.”
Morris is also happy to have boosted his side with two signings in all-rounders Chris Knight and Corey Hart, who have joined from Mulgrave and Saltburn respectively.
Morris added: “We’ve added a couple of good signings in Chris and Corey, who will strengthen the batting and the bowling, and more importantly will add some more depth to the squad which is something we’re trying to do. Both of them are good players and good lads so they’ll fit in perfectly.” Morris is also encouraged by the younger players coming through the ranks from the 2nds and 3rds.
He said: “Looking at the 2nd and 3rd teams, the emphasis is really on building on good seasons for both last season and continuing to develop our younger players.
"We’ve seen what happens with other clubs when you neglect bringing through and developing and promoting your own players so it’s a big thing for us to ensure we continue to do that.
"Ricky Hall has taken over the 2nd team and I know he’s excited to bring his 1sts experience to the side. Combine that with his passion for bringing on younger players and there’s no doubt he’ll be a success.”