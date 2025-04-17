Skipper Kai Morris, front, second from right, backs Whitby Cricket Club to shine in NYSD League Division Two, starting with a home game against Darlington 2nds on Saturday.

​Whitby Cricket Club first-team skipper Kai Morris is hoping his side can bounce back from last season’s relegation to Division Two in the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League with a successful campaign this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Turnbull Ground side open up their second division season at home to Darlington on Saturday, 12noon start.

Skipper Morris said: “Looking ahead to the season there’s a really optimistic feeling around the club at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While it was obviously disappointing to get relegated at the end of last season, this feels like a really good opportunity to reset and set our stall to try and achieve a few things this time around.

Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris

"We’ve got some lads who have played a lot of first division cricket and have proven they can perform so I’m more than confident we can step up and be challenging at the top end of the table come the back end of the season.

"I’m also hopeful we can go deep in the 20 over and 100 competitions as well, over the last few years we’ve done pretty well in those formats and reached finals and semi finals.

"It’s been 10 years now since we won a senior trophy so it’s a big motivation to try and end that drought.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morris is also happy to have boosted his side with two signings in all-rounders Chris Knight and Corey Hart, who have joined from Mulgrave and Saltburn respectively.

Morris added: “We’ve added a couple of good signings in Chris and Corey, who will strengthen the batting and the bowling, and more importantly will add some more depth to the squad which is something we’re trying to do. Both of them are good players and good lads so they’ll fit in perfectly.” Morris is also encouraged by the younger players coming through the ranks from the 2nds and 3rds.

He said: “Looking at the 2nd and 3rd teams, the emphasis is really on building on good seasons for both last season and continuing to develop our younger players.

"We’ve seen what happens with other clubs when you neglect bringing through and developing and promoting your own players so it’s a big thing for us to ensure we continue to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ricky Hall has taken over the 2nd team and I know he’s excited to bring his 1sts experience to the side. Combine that with his passion for bringing on younger players and there’s no doubt he’ll be a success.”