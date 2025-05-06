Skipper Kai Morris celebrates 500th Whitby CC appearance in draw with Saltburn 2nds

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 08:00 BST
Whitby CC 1sts drew with Saltburn. Photo by Brian MurfieldWhitby CC 1sts drew with Saltburn. Photo by Brian Murfield
Whitby CC 1sts drew with Saltburn. Photo by Brian Murfield
Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris celebrated his 500th appearance for the club with a draw at home to Saltburn 2nds in the NYSD league second division.

​The hosts struggled early on, falling to 27-2, but a fine stand of 72 between James Fawcett (36) and player of the match Rhys Buck (63) got them back on track, Morris adding 19 as Whitby posted 178 all out.

At 113-3 the visitors looked to be in the box seat but fine bowling from all-round star Fawcett, who took 4-33 in his 10 overs, and Steven Allen, 2-22 in 12 overs, saw the Saltburn side end up short on 167-9, the last-wicket pair hanging on for 10 runs in 7.2 overs for a draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Corey Hart, Michael Thompson and Mark Jackson also weighed in with a wicket apiece for the Turnbull Ground side.

Whitby CC 1sts opener Michael Thompson is clean-bowled by Saltburn. Photo by Brian MurfieldWhitby CC 1sts opener Michael Thompson is clean-bowled by Saltburn. Photo by Brian Murfield
Whitby CC 1sts opener Michael Thompson is clean-bowled by Saltburn. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby are in action at Middlesbrough 2nds this coming Saturday.

Whitby CC 2nds lost by 68 runs at Normanby Hall in Division Three.

The hosts dominated proceedings from the start, opener Amr Khan hitting 56, skipper Joe Ramsay 54 and Jordan Leech 50no as they declared on 231-4 in 38 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of number 11 Matthew Sharpe (33no), Rikki Lawrence (33) and Chris Clarkson (31) Whitby were all out for 163 in 35.1 overs.

The 2nds are due to be back in action at home to Stokesley 2nds this Saturday.

Related topics:Kai MorrisWhitby CCWhitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice