​Skipper Kai Morris praises Whitby CC’s fine display after winning draw at Marton 2nds

Rhys Buck was praised by his skipper Kai Morris after his half-century in the winning draw at Marton 2nds. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby CC skipper Kai Morris hailed his side’s display in their winning draw at Marton 2nds on Saturday.

​Morris said: “Another decent performance Saturday, though it was disappointing not to get the full 25 points.

“All in all it was a pretty good game to be honest and fair play to Marton for the part they played because they could easily have shut up shop much earlier but they kept pushing as long as the could and kept the game alive.

"Rhys (Buck) played really nicely again, he’s on top form at the moment which is no surprise to any of us as we’ve known for a long time how good he’s going to be.

"Fingers crossed he can keep going and turn it into a really big season.

"Theo (Clarke) played brilliantly again as well, then myself and Tom (Steyert) put together a really important partnership when we needed one which allowed us to get up to 270.

"In the second innings Craig (Thompson) and Mark (Jackson) were both exceptional. It was a slow wicket and wasn’t easy to take wickets but them two were outstanding.

"We dropped a few catches that proved costly so that’s something we need to address.

"After a poor start, we’ve played some pretty good cricket the last three weeks so we aim to continue that and keep climbing the table."