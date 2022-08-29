Snainton aces net win to claim final-day promotion from CPH Beckett League Division Two

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snainton CC secured promotion from Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Two

The maximum-point haul saw them finish two points of close rivals Mulgrave 2nds, who also earned 22 points for their triumph by the same margin at home to Settrington.

James Wilson snapped up a superb 4-8, Luke Calvert 3-7 and Rob Holt 2-5 as the visitors crumbled to 52 all out in 25.1 overs, Mike Eyre hitting 24 as Snainton sprinted to a winning 56-2 in 22.2 overs to wrap up their promotion.

Mulgrave 2nds headed into their game knowing they needed to win and hope Snainton slipped up, but their comfortable win proved to be in vain.

Ben Duell snapped up a magnificent 6-20 as Settrington were skittled for 86 in 30.3 overs, opener Andrew Taylor top-scoring with 19.

Openers Nick Gibson (30) and Oliver Stabler (43) helped Mulgrave secure the winning 87-2 in 20.2 overs but they will be in Division Two again next season.

Glaisdale’s relegation was confirmed by their 175-run hammering at champions Ganton, bottom-placed Wykeham 2nds suffering a 10-wicket loss at Scalby 2nds to join Glaisdale in dropping down to Division Three.

Nawton Grange consolidated fourth spot with a win by 55 runs at home to Cayton 2nds.

With Flamborough having won the title, Ravenscar also promoted as runners-up and Flixton 3rds relegated there was only the second relegation slot to be decided in Division Three.

Eight-man Goathland became the second team to drop out of the division after their 61-run loss at Wold Newton.

Dave Southwell top-scored with 55 as 10-man Newton posted 163-6, but the visitors limped to 102 all out and a defeat that sent them down.

Opener Luke Dixon struck a brilliant unbeaten 112 and Mark Abram 68 as Flamborough dug deep for a 12-run win at third-from-bottom Great Habton 2nds.

Boro posted 232-7, but Habton gave it a good go with 220-6, skipper Charlie Coulson hitting an impressive 78.

Third-placed Grosmont capped their season with a four-wicket win on the road at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Relegated Flixton 3rds conceded their game at Muston, while Filey 2nds also conceded their match at promoted Ravenscar.

Forge Valley’s promotion as runners-up in Division One was confirmed without them having to bowl a ball as their opponents Fylingdales conceded their match.

This concession denied third-placed Sherburn the chance of pipping Valley to the second promotion slot, so Sherburn’s 141-run hammering of relegated Ebberston 2nds proved to be meaningless to both teams.

Kyle Outhart’s excellent 74 dominated the home side’s 186 all out, Jamie Thomson adding 43 while Rich Ward scooped a stunning 5-54 for Ebberston.

The visitors were then skittled for just 45 runs in 16.3 overs, Thomson capping a cracking all-round day with top figures of 4-11, Jack Pickard bagging 3-7 and Daley Wharton 3-14.