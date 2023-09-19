Snainton Cricket Club women's team won the Scarborough & Ryedale League title.

Snainton CC Ladies skipper and coach Michelle Maw said: “Just after we were coming out of lockdown, there was a big push from the ECB to push women's cricket and get women and girls into the sport, especially now that women's sport is more widely broadcast on TV.

"So approximately two and a half years ago I started to advertise for women and girls coaching at Snainton CC.

"Soon after I had quite a good influx giving it a go. I had a wide variety from those who used to play when they were younger, to those who were trying something new and also a good few girls age 11+.

"Soon after there were also some other teams in the area who had just started so we arranged a few friendlies and festivals. My team now has 20+ women and girls.”

Towards the end of 2022 it became apparent that there was interest and teams wanting to play, so with the help of Mark Jobling from YCB, Michelle Maw and Bev Nicholson had meetings between themselves and other teams and were able to set up the area’s first Women and Girls Softball League - named Scarborough & Ryedale Women's Cricket League. This league comprised of Snainton, Duncombe Park, Wykeham, Glaisdale and Whitby.

Michelle added: “Between us we all played 10 games in which Snainton won the league undefeated and qualified for the county finals at Headingley. I hope that the sport will grow and grow in this area.

"We are behind in what we are doing as an area for women and girls cricket compared to the rest of Yorkshire whose leagues have been established for four or five years. I am hoping that more women and girls realise that this sport is inclusive and for everyone!

"Some of my women's team are playing with the 'men's' evening league and all the teams we’ve played against have all been 100% supportive in what we are trying to so as a club, showing that we can play as a unisex team which is how I hope cricket is moving.