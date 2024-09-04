Spinners earn Woodhouse Grange derby honours at Stamford Bridge
Chris Bilton led the way with an innings of 72 as Grange set a target of 234-8.
In reply Stamford opener Dom Rhodes blasted 44 from 17 balls, but it was downhill from there as Grange’s spinners shared all 10 wickets with left-armer Rob Gainer taking 5-22 as Stamford were hustled out for 168.
Grange 2nds edged to a two-wicket win at home to battling Londesborough Park.
Despite missing key regulars, Londesborough made good early progress to 98-1. But after the evergreen Steve Burdett had openers James Beevers (36) and Harvey Laverack (38) caught, then Charlie Rook was run out on 103; Londesborough Park declined thereafter to 161 all out, 14-year old spinner Riley Cooper claiming three of the last four wickets.
When Boro's depleted attack reduced Woodhouse to 74-6 they looked on course. But the Burdett family then combined to steer Woodhouse to a tense win. Mike (31no) and son Tom (33) added 56 for the seventh wicket, before Steve joined brother Mike to see Woodhouse home at 165-8.
Woodhouse 3rds lost by 10 wickets at home to Hensall, but notable names from the past helped Grange 4ths to a 13-run win against Duncombe Park.
John Beman (63no) and Mark Chester (50no) saw Grange to 197-5 before Ben Aked took 3-29 as Park were all out for 184.
There was agony for Londesborough Park 2nds as they lost their last wicket to a run-out going for the winning run at home to Cottingham. The visitors posting 180 and Park being all out for 179.
Pocklington 1sts hosted Scarborough 2nds and posted 276-7, Cameron Mitchell hitting 87no and James Fletcher 56.
Scarborough reached 133-2 before Henry Sumner (5-60) helped bowl the visitors out for 218.
Pock 2nds won at Wheldrake and bowled their hosts out for 143, veteran Geoff Woodward taking 4-29.
Pock made hard work of the chase but edged home thanks to 45no from Ben Lister.
Pocklington 3rds lost at Ovington 2nds.
The hosts posted 222-4 batting first, John Fiorentini (3-29) the top bowler. Pock were bowled out for 123, Archie Sumner (35no) top-scoring.
The Pock 4ths won by 10 wickets on Sunday against Stamford 4ths bowling Stamford out for 141, Ryan Kidd taking 3-20.
Opener Alex Tong’s 61no then steered the 4ths home.