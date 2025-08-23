Squires hits century as Scarborough CC see off Driffield 2nds, Flixton lose to Patrington

Scarborough's Ben Squires hit a magnificent 108, his third century of the summer. Photo by Simon Dobson

All-rounder Ben Squires was the star man once again as his Scarborough CC side won by 77 runs at home to Driffield 2nds in the YPLN Championship East.

Opener Squires cracked 14 fours and a six in his 108 from 116 deliveries, an excellent knock which helped the home side to 276-9 from their 50 overs.

Squires shared a fifth-wicket stand of 108 with Taryn Moses – who hammered an excellent 91 from 75 balls, including 13 fours and a six.

The pick of the Driff bowlers were Jack Oakley, who took 3-55, and Owen Goldsworthy, with 3-71.

Squires celebrates reaching his century. Photo by Simon Dobson

Skipper Goldsworthy struck 58 and Adam Barton 53 as the visitors battled away, but top bowling from Kieran Rutter (4-20) helped dismiss Driffield for 199 in 49 overs, Archie Hammond taking 2-53 and there was a wicket apiece for TD Denton, Squires, Sam Carver and Jamie Artley.

In Premier Division 2, Flixton suffered a three-wicket defeat at home to fellow strugglers Patrington.

Patrington won the toss and asked Flixton to bat first.

Opener Will Hutchinson held the home innings together with an outstanding 108 not out backed up by Rob Middlewood (50) and Harry Walmsley (29), the innings closing on 257-8 from 50 overs.

James McGinty took 3-42 for the visitors.

Patrington captain Connor McKinley (35) and Jacob Duffill (64) made a quick-fire response, opening before Bob Eldon-Smith (70no) and Connor McKinley (25) took the innings to a conclusion at 260-7 in 44.2 overs. Harry Walmsley took 3-46.

Next Saturday Flixton are on the road at Harrogate 2nds.