From left, Adam Hutchinson (Wykeham Cricket Club and World Cup Legacy), St Augustine's School students Tom Gormley, Oscar Jennison, Edward Chamberlain, Richard Grunwell (World Cup Legacy

Physical Education teacher at St. Augustine’s, Craig Farrell, was quick to praise the efforts of those involved.

Farrell said: “I was recently contacted by John Green at World Cup Legacy, who has been a huge help to us.

"John was keen to get some of their coaches in to deliver sessions to our Key Stage 3 pupils, and our students have really benefitted from the experience.

"We already had a number of good cricketers in the school, but dozens more have shown a keen interest in the sport and are looking to join local teams.”

As well as providing coaching to the students, Yorkshire Cricket Board have provided the school with a £200 bursary to purchase some new cricket equipment.

Farrell added: “The equipment we’ve been able to purchase with the bursary will have a massive effect on our ability to continue to deliver cricket through the summer, and with The Ashes currently heating up, there’s no better time to get young people interested in the sport.

"World Cup Legacy coach, George Bentley, has been in delivering sessions, which our students have loved, and we’re hoping to have him back in as soon as possible.