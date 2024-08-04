Jamie Boynton struck a superb 72 for Brid 3rds in their Division Four loss at home to leaders Staithes 2nds. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGHRAPHY

Pacesetters Staithes 2nds eased to an seven-wicket success at CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Four promotion rivals Bridlington 3rds.

Opener Steve Lount led the way with a determined 80 and all-rounder Jamie Boynton hit an impressive 72 as Brid posted 188-8, Ben Theaker was the top visiting bowler with 4-51.

Paul Wilson’s outstanding 78no in 89 deliveries and Rich Major’s 39no in 38 balls steered Staithes to the win, Scott Lewis also chipping with a handy 29.

Wilson and Major shared an unbroken stand of 78 for the fourth wickets.

Steve Lount top-scored with a brilliant 80 in Brid 3rds' home defeat. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Jay Wilson’s stunning 113 in 89 balls helped Brompton 2nds boost their promotion hopes with a 194-run win at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Wilson hammered six sixes and 12 fours as Brompton racked up a huge 323-4, opener Dan Reardon excelling with a composed 75, Aaron Fox smashing 59no in 24 balls and skipper Phil Holden 48 in 24 deliveries.

In reply, Fox took 4-11 as Dale made 129-8, Paul Waring hitting 35 and Ron Lee 34no.

Luca Bamfield took 4-22 as Forge Valley 2nds had an eight-wicket run at home to Scalby 3rds.

Teenager Alexander Fynn hits out for the home side

​After Scalby’s dismissal for 108 Rob Bates’ 59 and Aaron Kaya’s 28 saw Valley home.

Mulgrave’s Premier Division title charge was slowed down by their 118-run thrashing at Seamer.

Gregg Chadwick’s stunning 102, including 14 fours and two sixes, led the hosts to 252-7, with help from Tom Greenwood (43), Archie Graham (31) and Toby Jones (29), Craig Thompson bagging 3-56.

Matty Morris snapped up 3-36 and Caeleb Potter 3-28 as Mulgrave stumbled from 108-5 to 134 all out, Joe Hinchliffe hitting 41 and Chris Knight 36.

Carl Parkin took two wickets for Brid 3rds.

This result lifted Staxton’s title hopes after Dave Morris’ magnificent 143 helped them roar to a massive 315-run win at relegated Great Habton.

Morris struck a superb 24 fours and a six in his ton as the visitors racked up a massive 390-6, Justin Morgan hitting 55, Ryan Hargreaves 41no, Dylan Bolton 39 and Jack Pinder 34.

Superb bowling by Kingsley Gray (4-6) and Tom Ward, then sent Habton crashing to 75 all out.

Liam O’Brien’s excellent 100 helped Wykeham to a 108-run win at home to Staithes.

Sam Owen’s 42 helped the hosts to 224-9, Chris Morrison scooping 4-33.

Then teenager Peer Lidsba’s stunning spell of 6-25 sent Staithes crashing to 116 all out, Stu Pearson hitting 43.

Ebberston hung on for a dramatic two-run win at Scalby.

Sherburn maintained their huge lead at the top of Division One with a four-wicket home success against Ganton.

Opener Jack Heslehurst struck 45 and Will Megginson 37 as Ganton were 171 all out in 45 overs, Daley Wharton starring with an excellent 4-42 and J Wharton 3-35.

Sherburn reached a winning 174-6 with four overs to spare.

Flixton 2nds kept their promotion hopes alive with a three-wicket home win against Scalby 2nds.

Charlie Sherlock’s exceptional 4-6 helped skittle 10-man Scalby for 86, Oliver Wells top-scoring with 26.

In reply, Taryn Moses’ 32 helped Flixton edge to a winning 90-7.

Fylingdales boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a five-wicket win at home to eight-man rivals Heslerton.

​Nat Parker took an impressive 4-12 and Mark Estill 3-11 as Heslerton were skittled for 74, Tom Benthall hitting a plucky 35.

Adam Spaven’s 3-20 gave Dales a few worries before Estill (16no) guided them home.

Settrington held on for a thrilling three-run success at home to Thornton Dale.

​Matthew Carmichael took 3-16 as Setty posted 140-9, veterans Ady Turnbull (47) and Daz Ellis (34) gave Dale a chance but C Roach’s 4-26 saw them slip from 133-6 – needing only eight to win – to 137 all out.

Bridlington 2nds were handed maximum points as rivals Sewerby conceded.

Division Two leaders Cloughton swept to a five-wicket win at home to rivals Filey 2nds.

Sean Pinder hit 61 as Filey were all out for 118, and then Sean Exley hit 44 in 27 balls and Tom Duck 31 in 22 deliveries as the hosts raced to a winning 123-5 in 17.4 overs.

All-rounder James Buckley led Grosmont to a four-wicket win at Ebberston 2nds.

Buckley took 4-13 as Ebberston were 83 all out, then Buckley’s unbeaten 26 guided the visitors to a winning 86-6, despite Matthew Kings’ 3-27.

An excellent 68no and 4-15 by all-rounder Marcos Brown-Garcia plus Luke Dixon’s brilliant 113no led Flamborough to a 35-run win at Cayton.

The openers set a total of 197-0 and Cayton were then all out for 162 despite a defiant 28no from Austin Thompson.

Division Three leaders Forge Valley slipped to a surprise 50-run loss at Wykeham 2nds.

Josh Grover hit 43, Will Ward 36, Harry Hutchinson 38 and Tom Hiley 32 in Wykeham’s 207-8, Charlie Baldwin snapping up 3-25.

Hutchinson then took 3-30 as Valley were dismissed for 157 despite Baldwin’s 34 and Charlie Ionascu’s 33.

Second-placed Glaisdale took full advantage of this Valley slip with a 10-wicket home win against Wold Newton.

Scarborough Rugby Club powered to a 49-run win at home to Ravenscar.

Mark Tennant hit 43, George Elliott 38 and skipper Brett Canham as the hosts were all out for 192, Gerald Smith taking 3-27 and Luke Stokoe 3-39.

In reply, Shaun Bayes hit 34, Rob Watson 32 and Jim Noble 29no as Ravenscar made 143-5, Simon Norris taking 3-34.

Stephen Hill’s excellent 95 not out helped Staxton 2nds to an eight-wicket triumph at home to Sherburn 2nds.

Al Lickes hit 48 as Sherburn posted 148-9, Andy Holtby snapping up 3-16, then opener Hill steered Staxton 2nds to the win.