Staithes bowlers skittle hosts Great Habton for only 20 runs in rapid SBL Premier Division win

Callum Simpson took four wickets as Staithes raced to a nine-wicket win at Great Habton.

Staithes wrapped up a rapid CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division win after skittling Great Habton for only 20 runs in 15 overs.

Callum Simpson snapped up 4-4 in seven overs and Stuart Theaker 4-10 in six overs, then Staithes knocked off the runs in just 20 balls.

Harry Holden was the all-round star in Seamer’s 92-run win at home to Ebberston.

The hosts were in trouble at 58-5 until Holden hit 63 in 60 balls, including three sixes and four fours, Adam Morris adding 30 as they rallied to 153 all out in 36.3 overs, Joe Dunnett taking 3-26.

Heslerton eased to an eight-wicket win at Thornton Dale. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Ebberston slumped to 61 all out in 24.1 overs, Holden capping a fine all-round day with 3-9, Gaz Lawton taking 3-8 and Matty Morris 3-20.

Brompton earned a six-wicket victory at home to Wykeham.

Luke O’Brien (39) and Jack Milburn (29) gave the visitors a strong start, but top bowling from Dylan Nzvenga (4-37) and Alex Glass (3-11) sent them crashing from 92-2 to 135-9, and despite a defiant last-wicket stand of 45 between Dave Pearson (21) and Kasey Clegg (19no) they were dismissed them for 180 all out.

Brompton openers Tom Bruce (46) and Joe Barker (52), along with Nzvenga’s 26 and Tom Pateman’s 25 guided them home.

Staxton fought hard for a 13-run win at Scalby.

​Kyle Outhart hit 35 for Staxton, then captain Linden Gray (41) and Tom Ward (33) helped the visitors to 192 all out, Charlie Mabin the top bowler with 4-35 and Lachlan Cooke 3-38.

James Ward’s brilliant 5-32 helped dismiss Staxton for 179, despite Cooke’s impressive 59 and Ben Luntley’s 46.

Cayton were allowed to withdraw from the Premier Division, consequently Cayton 2nds were issued with a financial penalty and points deduction from their Division Two total.

​Sherburn stayed top of Division One with a nine-wicket home win against Scalby 2nds.

​Daley Wharton’s outstanding 5-17 helped skittle Scalby for 96, George Worthy snapping up 3-23, Sam Jenkinson hitting 26. Phil Pickard’s 62no sealed the win for Sherburn.

Flixton 2nds earned a five-wicket home win against nine-man Settrington, despite a brilliant 106 by the visitors’ Eddie Rounthwaite.

Ben Corner added 47, the duo sharing a second-wicket stand of 99 to put Setty in a strong position, but Flixton fought back thanks to excellent bowling from Harry Edwards (5-38) as the visitors were all out for 201.

Callum Morley took 4-54 for Setty, but Damon Gormley’s 56, Cam Anderson’s 52 and Tom Gormley’s 32no sealed a Flixton win.

​Ganton won by 30 runs at promotion rivals Sewerby.

​Freddie Bradley led the way with 51 and Philip Elliott added 32no as Ganton were dismissed for 199, Alex Macdonald taking 4-47 and Koppy Harrison 3-30. Skipper Steven Kitching and Mike Artley hit 36s but Ganton bowled well to limit them to 169-9.

​Mark Estill’s 4-25 helped Fylingdales to a 10-wicket home win against Brid 2nds.

The visitors were dismissed for 88, Sam Edmundson hitting 27, then Dales opener Rob Tucker smashed an unbeaten 69 from just 49 balls – including 13 fours and a six – and Harry Purves 23no as the hosts eased to 94-0 in 15.1 overs.

​Marc Dring’s excellent 4-23 helped Heslerton to an eight-wicket home win against Thornton Dale.

The visitors were all out for 105, Eddie Craggs top-scoring with 21. Opener Rob Green hit 44no and Rob Middlewood 40 as Heslerton eased to a victorious 108-2 in 17.1 overs.

Cloughton stayed top of Division Two after a six-wicket win at home to basement team Snainton.

The visitors made 114-8, Ben Norman hitting 60. Liam Salt’s 33 guided Cloughton home.

Tom Micklethwaite’s brilliant 90no helped Filey 2nds to a three-wicket win at Cayton 2nds.

Paul Pennock struck 41 and Simon Glave 34 as Cayton posted 159-6, only for Micklethwaite’s outstanding knock to help Filey home despite Kieron Glave’s 4-41.

Ebberston 2nds eased to an 80-run win at home to Mulgrave 2nds.

​Rhys Milner hit 58 and Tom Noble 28 as Ebberston were dismissed for 145, Luke Spenceley taking 4-34 and Ben Duell 3-27. Mulgrave slumped to 65 all out, Paul Goodenough bagging a stunning 5-6 and Vernon Smith 4-38.

​Seamer 2nds won by one wicket at Flamborough.

​Luke Dixon hit 29 as Boro posted 105-6, Jack Carradice-Clarkson then took 4-24 to keep the hosts in it but Seamer edged to a winning 106-9, Paul Greenhough’s 13no proving vital.

Opener Charlie Parker struck a superb 91 as Grosmont won by 104 runs at Malton 3rds.

Arran Liddle added a useful 43no as the visitors made 215-7. ​Parker capped a stunning all-round day with 3-13 and C Henry bagged 3-13 as Malton slipped to 111 all out.

Stephen Hill and Paul Russell were all-round stars as Staxton 2nds had a 15-run win at home to Division Three promotion rivals Pickering 3rds.

Opener Hill struck a brilliant 101 in 107 balls, including 14 fours and a six, as Staxton posted 235-6. Paul Russell also hit 40 and Dan Thewlis added 28 for the home side, sharing stands of 95 and 68 for the first and second wickets respectively with Hill.

Hill then bagged a cracking 4-51 and Russell 3-28 as the Pikes fell short with 220-9 despite a superb 96 by Macauley Gibson and Bri Leckenby’s 72.

Wykeham 2nds worked hard for a six-run win at home to Scarborough Rugby Club.

Skipper Ian Thompson hit 68, Pete Shepherdson 46no and Josh Grover 30 in 17 balls as Wykeham posted 176-7, Mark Kelly taking 3-46.

Simon Smith hit 48 and Kelly 37, but the visitors fell agonisingly short on 170-7.

Daisy Stokoe scooped a superb 5-24 as Ravenscar earned a 61-run win at home to Wold Newton.

​Robin Coulson hit 55 and Jish Rewcroft 31 as the hosts were dismissed for 155, Keely Moore taking 4-32 and Marco Giannasi 3-51.

Daisy then sent Newton crashing to 96 all out, Tom Southwell hitting 25.