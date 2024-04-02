​Staithes Cricket Club Under-15s team boosted by Broadacres grant ahead of new season

​The Staithes Cricket Club Under-15s team has been boosted by the Broadacres grant ahead of the new season

The money will provide new equipment including bats, balls and pads for the boys and girls who make up the Staithes Under-15 team - allowing them to try out the sport without the costly outlay of gear of their own.

Coach Stephen Sargent said: “A lot of families are struggling these days and just can’t afford to spend a fortune on kit. This generous grant from Broadacres will make a big difference, it allows boys and girls to give cricket a go, see if they like it, without that outlay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has a cricket field and is run by volunteers with around 16 youngsters who compete in the Derwent Valley Junior league.

The move into adult cricket can be a big one so the club is also looking to create an intermediate midweek league team as a stepping stone, to hopefully keep young people involved in sport as they move into adulthood.

“The idea is to get youngsters involved early so they enjoy the many benefits of sport for many years. If you don’t get them at an early age they can be lost to the Xbox,” said Steve. “This new equipment and our local kit sponsor will help attract youngsters and also makes the coaching easier.”

The Broadacres Community Development Fund supports local organisations, groups, and projects in areas where Broadacres has homes. All grants are approved a Panel consisting of Broadacres’ residents.