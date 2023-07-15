Staxton won the Cayley Cup Premier Division final against Mulgrave.

Staxton batted first, and although three batsmen got a good start no-one pushed on the make a big score.

Chris Dove was the top batsman with 30, Ryan Baldry adding 28 and Ryan Hargreaves 25 as they posted 147-8 from their 20 overs.

Andrew Thompson played a huge part in helping keep the target within reach for Mulgrave, claiming a superb 4-11 – including the key wickets of Dove and Hargreaves – in his three overs, Ben Duell also taking a couple of wickets.

Grosmont won a thrilling Cayley Cup Division 3 final.

Aussie all-rounder Josh Morgan looked to be steering Mulgrave to victory with a powerful innings of 65, with support from skipper Craig Thompson (26) and Simon Bowes (21).

But an excellent all-round bowling and fielding effort from Staxton saw the Whitby side fall agonisingly short on 146-6, with a wicket apiece for Dan Outhart, Ryan and Adam Hargreaves and Linden and Kingsley Gray.

The following night, Grosmont and Wykeham 2nds locked horns in the Division Three Cayley Cup final at Thornton Dale CC, and after another thrilling clash it was Grosmont who held on for a nine-run win in a runfest.

Reece Wright dismissed Grosmont opener James Buckley early on to give Wykeham an early boost, but then a stunning second-wicket stand of 168 between Charlie Parker and Stuart Knaggs looked to have put them in an unassailable position.

Cayley Cup Premier Division runners-up Mulgrave. PHOTOS: ZACH FORSTER

Knaggs hit a stunning 91 not out in just 51 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, although Parker was also on brilliant form with five sixes and five fours in an excellent 72 in 56 balls, as Grosmont racked up an outstanding 206-2 in 20 overs, including 27 wides in 37 extras.