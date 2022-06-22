Staxton CC sweep aside rivals Heslerton to take top spot in AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League

Brett Cunningham struck a superb 98no for Scalby

The visitors posted 129-6, with skipper Kristian Wilkinson (38), Rich Malthouse (37) and Gary Hall (31) all impressing while Linden Gray and Andy Holtby took a couple of wickets apiece.

Chris Dove's superb 59no from 41 balls, including 10 fours, steered Staxton a comfortable win, Adam Hargreaves adding 27.

Harry Walmsley's swashbuckling 84 from just 48 balls powered Folkton & Flixton to a seven-wicket win at home to Brompton to move into second spot.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristian Wilkinson hit 38 as Heslerton lost to title rivals Staxton

Aaron Fox struck 26no as Brompton posted 130-6, Max Harland adding 22.

In reply Walmsley then smashed nine fours and four sixes in his match-winning knock, Will Hutchinson adding 33.

Scarborough skipper Breidyn Schaper shone once again, hammering a superb 89 from just 37 balls, including six sixes and eight fours, as the hosts breezed to a 38-run home win against Seamer & Irton.

Charlie Hopper also chipped in with 32 as the hosts posted 166-5, Adam Morris taking two wickets.

Harry Walmsley struck a superb 84 for Folkton & Flixton

Martin Harding took 2-5 as Seamer replied with 128-7, opener Gregg Chadwick top-scoring with 42.

Brett Cunningham's excellent unbeaten 98 helped Scalby to a four-run home success against Ebberston, Ben Lockey also hitting a brilliant 90 for the visitors.

Cunningham hammered 10 fours and five sixes in his 59-ball stay at the crease, Gregor Fraser adding 45 and Matty Jones 25no as they racked up 171-2 from 14 overs.

Lockey also scored a cracking 90 as Ebberston fell agonisingly short of their target with 167-4, Jon Mason adding 28 and Fraser taking 2-48.

Breidyn Schaper was on top form Scarborough CC once again

Sean Exley's magnificent unbeaten 101 helped Cloughton storm to an 83-run win at Division B leaders Snainton.

Ben Rowe added 27 and Mark Pryce 23 as Cloughton posted 189-3

Rowe and Wayne Aziz then snapped up two wickets apiece as the hosts were pegged back to 106-6, opener Mike Linsley top-scored with 29 and Tom Poor added 21no.

Second-placed Ebberston B took full advantage with a dramatic last-ball three-wicket home win against Folkton & Flixton B/

Reece Wilson struck 42no as Flixton posted 97-3.

Two wickets apiece from Charlie Sherlock, Fin Ward and Damon Gormley kept Flixton in the game, but Matthew King's 34no guided Ebberston to a winning 98=-7 from the last ball of the match.

Ganton are on the same points as Ebberston B in second spot after their three-wicket success at Filey.

Wykeham boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a 28-run home victory against basement club Sherburn.

Opener Ezra Pashby's composed 49no steered the hosts to 136-5, with support from George Jackson (27) and Chris Kirkham-Knowles (20).

Phil Pickard was the top Sherburn bowler with 3-27, Ash Oldroyd taking 2-22.

Sherburn only made it to 108-4 in reply, Daley Wharton hitting 29no and Jordon Wharton.

Teenager Harry Pinder struck a superb 75 as Forge Valley powered to a 157-run Division C win at eight-man Muston.

Christian Reddish also hit 44, Charlie Baldwin 25no and Steven Bates 20no as Valley racked up a massive 206-4, Kyle Orange taking three wickets.

Leighton Bailey, Tom Knight and Dan Boyle then took two wickets apiece as Muston were skittled for 49 in 7.7 overs, Orange top-scoring with 27.

Charlie Geall's superb spell of 4-32 failed to save Scalby B from a 31-run loss at promotion rivals Seamer & Irton B.

Connor Myerscough top-scored with 54no as Seamer posted 161-6, Dan Jewitt adding 31 and David Graham 27.

Opener Josh Lowe then hit a cracking 67 in reply, but was offered little support as Scalby made it to 130-5.