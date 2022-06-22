Staxton CC sweep aside rivals Heslerton to take top spot in AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League

The visitors posted 129-6, with skipper Kristian Wilkinson (38), Rich Malthouse (37) and Gary Hall (31) all impressing while Linden Gray and Andy Holtby took a couple of wickets apiece.
Chris Dove's superb 59no from 41 balls, including 10 fours, steered Staxton a comfortable win, Adam Hargreaves adding 27.
Harry Walmsley's swashbuckling 84 from just 48 balls powered Folkton & Flixton to a seven-wicket win at home to Brompton to move into second spot.
Aaron Fox struck 26no as Brompton posted 130-6, Max Harland adding 22.
In reply Walmsley then smashed nine fours and four sixes in his match-winning knock, Will Hutchinson adding 33.
Scarborough skipper Breidyn Schaper shone once again, hammering a superb 89 from just 37 balls, including six sixes and eight fours, as the hosts breezed to a 38-run home win against Seamer & Irton.
Charlie Hopper also chipped in with 32 as the hosts posted 166-5, Adam Morris taking two wickets.
Martin Harding took 2-5 as Seamer replied with 128-7, opener Gregg Chadwick top-scoring with 42.
Brett Cunningham's excellent unbeaten 98 helped Scalby to a four-run home success against Ebberston, Ben Lockey also hitting a brilliant 90 for the visitors.
Cunningham hammered 10 fours and five sixes in his 59-ball stay at the crease, Gregor Fraser adding 45 and Matty Jones 25no as they racked up 171-2 from 14 overs.
Lockey also scored a cracking 90 as Ebberston fell agonisingly short of their target with 167-4, Jon Mason adding 28 and Fraser taking 2-48.
Sean Exley's magnificent unbeaten 101 helped Cloughton storm to an 83-run win at Division B leaders Snainton.
Ben Rowe added 27 and Mark Pryce 23 as Cloughton posted 189-3
Rowe and Wayne Aziz then snapped up two wickets apiece as the hosts were pegged back to 106-6, opener Mike Linsley top-scored with 29 and Tom Poor added 21no.
Second-placed Ebberston B took full advantage with a dramatic last-ball three-wicket home win against Folkton & Flixton B/
Reece Wilson struck 42no as Flixton posted 97-3.
Two wickets apiece from Charlie Sherlock, Fin Ward and Damon Gormley kept Flixton in the game, but Matthew King's 34no guided Ebberston to a winning 98=-7 from the last ball of the match.
Ganton are on the same points as Ebberston B in second spot after their three-wicket success at Filey.
Wykeham boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a 28-run home victory against basement club Sherburn.
Opener Ezra Pashby's composed 49no steered the hosts to 136-5, with support from George Jackson (27) and Chris Kirkham-Knowles (20).
Phil Pickard was the top Sherburn bowler with 3-27, Ash Oldroyd taking 2-22.
Sherburn only made it to 108-4 in reply, Daley Wharton hitting 29no and Jordon Wharton.
Teenager Harry Pinder struck a superb 75 as Forge Valley powered to a 157-run Division C win at eight-man Muston.
Christian Reddish also hit 44, Charlie Baldwin 25no and Steven Bates 20no as Valley racked up a massive 206-4, Kyle Orange taking three wickets.
Leighton Bailey, Tom Knight and Dan Boyle then took two wickets apiece as Muston were skittled for 49 in 7.7 overs, Orange top-scoring with 27.
Charlie Geall's superb spell of 4-32 failed to save Scalby B from a 31-run loss at promotion rivals Seamer & Irton B.
Connor Myerscough top-scored with 54no as Seamer posted 161-6, Dan Jewitt adding 31 and David Graham 27.
Opener Josh Lowe then hit a cracking 67 in reply, but was offered little support as Scalby made it to 130-5.
Cayton won by 60 runs at Ravenscar to stay on top of Division C.