Kolbin Thorpe celebrates hitting his century for Bridlington 3rds on Sunday. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Seamer’s hope of claiming the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division title were scuppered by a dramatic tie at home to Wykeham on the final day of the season – meaning Staxton, who completed their campaign a week earlier, were crowned champions.

A win with anything more than 19 points would have been enough to earn Seamer the title, but 15 points from the tie left them agonisingly adrift.

Malakai Harry hit a brilliant 112 as the visitors made 234-5, the batsman smashing two sixes and 12 fours in his 115-ball innings, Sam Owen adding 39 and Ricky Nock 36.

Seamer slipped to 55-4, but top batting from Harry Holden (60 in 41 balls including three sixes and seven fours) and Toby Jones (49) got them back on track, only for the hosts to slump from 161-4 to 177-8 as Luke O’Brien (4-38) and Ryan Souter (3-42) took charge.

Brompton 2nds have been promoted as Division Four runners-up. PHOTO: ZACH FORSTER

The topsy-turvy nature of the game continued as Rory Skelton threatened to steer Seamer to the title, but he was dismissed for 41 with just six runs required, and although the final pair did score five more runs the dismissal of Caeleb Potter for four saw them held to a tie and handed the title to Staxton.

Scalby ended their season with a two-wicket win at relegated Great Habton.

Paul Hesp took 3-23 as Habton were all out for 101. Rory Bevin then took 4-17 and Jack Corner 3-37 as Scalby slipped to 47-7, but an excellent unbeaten 48 by Aayat Khanna saw the visitors to a win.

Mulgrave finished third after a 10-run win at home to Brompton.

Chris Morrison took 4-30 as Staithes won by 86 runs at Ebberston, Ben Hoggarth also hitting 61 for the visitors.

Bridlington 2nds confirmed their promotion as Division One runners-up with a two-wicket win at Scalby 2nds, ensuring the latter’s relegation.

Ganton won by four wickets at home to third-from-bottom Thornton Dale.

Will Bradley took 4-30 as the visitors were all out for 178, Daz Ellis hitting 44, Tim Hunt 30 and Lewis White 29. Ganton then secured a winning 182-6 with 5.1 overs to spare.

Champions Sherburn won by 49 runs at fourth-placed Sewerby.

Opener Phil Pickard struck an excellent 82 and Jordan Wharton a cracking 67 as the visitors were all out for 257, Chris Crawford adding 31. Craig Ward and Glenn Wilkinson took three wickets apiece for the home side.

In reply, Pete Davies hit 64, Mike Artley 41 and skipper Steve Kitching 30 but the hosts were dismissed for 208, Stu Pickard taking 3-30 and Jamie Thomson 3-39.

Relegated Heslerton ended their campaign on a positive note with a six-wicket victory at home to Settrington, despite a brilliant 114 from the visitors’ Eddie Rounthwaite.

Alex Carrie’s superb 5-27 saw Settrington slide from 134-4 to 184-9, Rounthwaite’s excellent ton holding the innings together, Paul Kinghorn also chipping in with 3-14.

Heslerton slumped to 27-3, but won thanks to the fourth-wicket stand of 136 between Rob Middlewood (83no) and Sam Triffitt (69).

Flixton 2nds conceded their game at Fylingdales.

In Division Two, Luke Dixon smashed an outstanding 178 not out as Flamborough earned a 39-run win at home to Mulgrave 2nds.

Fellow opener Matt Emmerson added 39 as Boro posted 295-5 in 40 overs, skipper Nick Gibson also hit top form with an excellent undefeated 105, but Muigrave fell short on 256-4 despite a battling 60 from Gareth Ludlam.

Relegated Snainton earned a first win of the season, by six wickets, in their final match at home to Seamer 2nds.

Skipper Jamie Haxby hit 69, Gary Walters 35no and Kai Hubery 26 as Seamer were dismissed for 164, Ben Norman on top form with 4-27 and Hollie Robinson impressing with 3-36.

Captain Carl Wilson led by example with 73 in reply, sharing a century stand with opener Michael Eyre, whose 64no guided Snainton to victory.

Cayton 2nds won by seven wickets at home to Ebberston 2nds, while Grosmont conceded Sunday’s match at Filey 2nds.

Glaisdale confirmed their their promotion as Division Three runners-up with a 25-run success on the road at relegated Ravenscar.

Champions Forge Valley finished their season with a 19-run loss at home to Staxton 2nds.

Scarborough Hospital won by four wickets at home to Scarborough Rugby Club.

Srivatsa Sambamurthy bagged 4-29 for the hosts, while the visitors’ top scorers were Mark Kelly (27) and Richard Welsh (25).

Anoop Singh capped a superb season with the bat, scoring 55 as Hospital won with 136-6 in just 21.2 overs, Kelly snapping up 3-19.

Matthew Lickes’ superb century helped Sherburn 2nds stroll to a 99-run win at home to relegated Wold Newton.

Lickes hammered 16 fours and a six in his 107 off 95 balls, Abin Roy adding 41 and Connor Miles 28 in Sherburn’s 208 all out, Matthew Hall-Atkinson taking a superb 5-38 and Brad Gregory an impressive 4-41.

Dave Phillips scooped 4-29 and Jake Peckitt 3-23 as Newton slipped to 109 all out.

Skipper Phil Holden struck a stunning 165 as promoted Brompton capped a superb Division Four campaign with a 238-run home win against Ravenscar 2nds.

James Fox added 47 and Sam Barker 29 as Brompton piled on 299-7, John Nelson taking 4-42. The visitors were skittled for 61 in reply.

On Sunday, Bridlington 3rds batsman Kolbin Thorpe hit a superb 110 as his side eased to a 118 run win at home to Forge Valley 2nds – James Rice also scoring 100no for the visitors.

Chris Leeson added 46no and Steven Lount 38 as Brid amassed a huge 314-9, Aaron Kaya bagging five wickets for Valley. Rice’s ton was the highlight for Valley as they replied with 196-6, Alexander Fynn the top bowler with 3-53.

Riley Dawson’s brilliant spell of 5-20 steered Scarborough 3rds to a 185-run home success against Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Stephen Mulryne top-scored with 69 as Scarborough made 264-9, Jonathon Crick 42no, Andy Warburton 40 and Arnold Ndaba 38, Malton slumping to 79 all out in reply.