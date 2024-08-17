Staxton see off title rivals Mulgrave to grab top spot in CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division

Mulgrave

Staxton’s three-pronged bowling attack helped them earn a 55-run win at home to Mulgrave to lift them into top spot in the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division, 13 points above the visitors – although the latter have a game in hand.

Kingsley Gray took an impressive 4-12, Linden Gray 3-28 and Andy Holtby 3-27 as Mulgrave slumped from 75-3 to 118 all out, Joe Hinchliffe’s 49 proving to be in vain.

Staxton made 173-8, Chris Knight scooping 4-48 while Jack Pinder hit 30 and David Morris 29.

Seamer still have a slim title chance after a 64-run win at Staithes.

Scalby won by five wickets at Brompton.

Toby Jones led the way for the visitors with an excellent 98no from 70 balls as they made 260-4, with fine support from Gregg Chadwick (54) and 40s from Archie Graham and Tom Greenwood.

Matty Morris shone with the ball, taking 4-57 as Staithes were all out for 196, Brad Lewis top-scoring with 64 and C Horne adding 35.

Wykeham all-rounder Luke O’Brien hit 48 and took 4-22 as they eased to a 70-run win at home to Great Habton.

Sam Owen also hit 55 as Wykeham sank from 111-2 to 150 all out, Stu Watmore bagging 4-12. O’Brien then shone with the ball, with support from M Harry (3-24).

Mulgrave in fielding action.

Lachlan Cooke bagged 4-43 and hit 32 as Scalby eased to a five-wicket win at Brompton.

Paul Hesp also took 3-22 as the hosts were dismissed for 162 despite the best efforts of Joe Barker (41) and Mark Bruce (30). Cooke then struck 32, after fine work from openers K Johnson (57) and Jon Barton (38) helped Scalby to 165-5 in 39 overs despite Barker’s 3-32.

Runaway Division One leaders Sherburn secured promotion to the Premier Division with a four-wicket win at home to rivals Flixton 2nds.

Olly Stabler smashed 80 and Stu Stocks 61no as the hosts posted 238-5,

Dean Foxton’s magnificent 90 laid the foundations of a promotion-clinching success, Jamie Thomson adding 44, Ben Simpson 23, S PIckard 21no and J Wharton 23no to guide Sherburn home with four balls left.

Bridlington 2nds missed the chance to gain the upper hand in the race for the second promotion spot as they slumped to a shock 104-run loss at Thornton Dale.

Opener Daz Ellis showed all his experience with a stunning 112 in 108 deliveries – including three sixes and 16 fours – as Dale made 239-7, Josh Mainprize taking 3-37.

Brid then slipped to 135 all out despite the best efforts of Andy Leeson (36) and Sam Edmundson (30), Gareth Hunt taking 3-25,

Harry Purves took a stunning 6-29 as Fylingdales won by 50 runs at Scalby 2nds, a result that leaves the hosts on the brink of relegation.

Adie Hollingsworth took a superb 5-45 as Dales were dismissed for 160, Rob Tucker hitting 33 and Mark Estill 28.

In reply, Scalby were all out for 110, Hollingsworth hitting 27 and Tim Piper 25, the defeat leaving the home side 36 points adrift of safety with only two league games left to play,

Settrington won by three runs at home to Sewerby.

Eddie Rounthwaite was on form with a sparkling 92 for the hosts as they posted 205-7, Rich Reynolds adding 42 while Peter Davies took 3-32. In reply, Davies hit 43, but despite Mike Artley’s 78no the visitors ended agonisingly short on 202-5.

Heslerton’s relegation fears deepened as they conceded their game at Ganton.