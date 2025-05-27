Staxton are setting the pace in the YPLN Beckett first division despite losing by a wicket in a dramatic Bank Holiday Monday clash at home to rivals Scalby – who are now second and only two points behind the pacesetters.

Paul Hesp took a magnificent 5-28 and Liam Cousins 3-17 as the 10-man hosts were dismissed for 105, a total which would have been much lower if not for some late runs from number seven bat Paul Russell (28), number nine James Ward (21) and last-man Andy Holtby 16 not out

The hosts fought back with the ball as Tom Ward took a cracking 5-17 and Scalby seemed to be heading to defeat at 85-9, despite 29 from opener Jon Barton. It needed a determined 37 not out from Aussie batsman Jeremy Hansen to edge Scalby to a winning 109-9 from 29.4 overs, Cousins (9no) keeping his cool at the other end in the match-winning last-wicket stand of 24.

Kyle Outhart was the all-round star as Sherburn won by six wickets at home to Staithes.

Outhart claimed a brilliant 4-14 in 6.5 overs and George Worthy an impressive 4-31 in 12 overs as Staithes were dismissed for 99 in 31.5 overs,

Opener Outhart then struck 25 and Jordan Wharton 39 as Sherburn reached 103-4.

Seamer powered to a rapid 10-wicket home win against Ebberston.

Toby Jones was the star bowler for Seamer with an excellent 4-9, Harrison Wood bagging 3-26 and Caleb Potter 2-26 as Ebberston were skittled for 86 in 24.5 overs.

Openers Archie Graham (46no in 50 balls, including 10 fours) and Tom Greenwood (34no in 19 balls, including five fours and one six) steered them to a winning 87-0 in just 11.5 overs.

Callum Armstrong was the star man with bat and ball yet again as Brompton earned a seven-wicket triumph at lowly Fylingdales.

The hosts were all out for 175 thanks to more top-notch bowling from Armstrong, who finished with 5-46, skipper Justin Mayne hitting 50 and Nat Parker 48.

Opener Armstrong also impressed with the bat as his undefeated 80 in 70 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, allied to skipper Tom Fletcher-Varey’s 47no in just 39 deliveries (including seven fours and a six), guided Brompton to 176-3 in just 27.5 overs.

Josh Mainprize’s excellent 88 helped Bridlington 2nds to a two-wicket win at Flixton 2nds.

Callum Battams took 4-25 as the hosts recovered from 86-6 to 179-8 thanks to Nick Zakrzewski (39) and Jack Stephenson (32no), opener Luca Ciocca-Marchant earlier hitting 39.

In reply, opener Mainprize was the driving force behind Brid’s winning 180-8 in 42.1 overs, Simon Leeson the next highest scorer with 20.

Beckett Division 2 leaders Filey returned to winning ways on Monday with a 27-run success at Great Habton.

Opener Nathan Robson anchored the visitors’ innings with 51 from 126 deliveries, support coming from Sean Pinder (30) as they made 160-6, Tom Richardson taking 3-34 in 12 overs.

Ben Robson’s brilliant 5-26 then destroyed the 10-man hosts’ chances of victory as they slumped to 133 all out, Ryan Vance top-scoring with 30.

Ganton are second after working hard for a 13-run success at strugglers Sewerby.

Jamie Artley was the top home bowler with 4-35 as Ganton reached 216-8 mainly thanks to opener Robbie Milner’s great knock of 75, with help from Tom Pickering (33), Ed Bradley (28) and skipper Greg Cousins (24).

Koppy Harrison’s impressive 73, along with 42no from Mathew Hall-Atkinson and Steven Kitching’s 33, kept the clifftop club in contention, but they ended up narrowly short on 203-6.

Cayton kick-started their season with a 121-run triumph at Flamborough.

James Barber’s great innings of 87 in 94 deliveries, including seven fours and a couple of sixes, was the driving force behind Cayton’s 213-8, skipper Joel Boyer adding 42 and Simon Glave 34, Luke Dixon taking 4-39 and Harry Burton 4-47.

Chris Mann rolled back the years with a great spell of 5-24 as Boro slumped from 61-3 to 92 all out, Dixon capping a great all-round display in defeat with his defiant 55.

There was another close finish at Carr Lane as hosts Scalby 2nds lost out by nine runs to promotion rivals Thornton Dale.

In-form opener Daz Ellis was the dominant batsman with a superb 77 in Dale’s 147 all out, hitting 11 fours and a couple of sixes in his 82-ball stint at the crease.

Chris Malthouse claimed 3-15 and Tom Hendry 3-44 for the home side.

Fine bowling from Tom Snowden (3-45) and Iain Farrow (4-35) then saw Scalby dismissed for 138 despite a battling 31 not out from former Scarborough CC paceman Mark Wells and Hendry’s 26.

Seamer 2nds climbed off the foot of the table thanks to a four-wicket win at fellow strugglers Grosmont, who replaced them in bottom spot.

In Beckett Division 4 there was a quick win for leaders Bridlington 3rds at home to Scalby 3rds as a stunning spell of 7-3 in seven overs from Josh Richardson dismissed the villagers for just 25 runs.

Brid knocked off the required runs in just 20 balls.

Toby Robson-Brown claimed 4-21 as Wold Newton netted a five-wicket success at home to winless Glaisdale 2nds.

Scarborough 2nds batsman Hesanda Abayakoon smashed an excellent 120 not out as they won by seven wickets at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Jack Mosley struck 44, Andy Parsons 38 and Callum Walters 25 as Dale reached an impressive 197, Charlie Wyatt taking 3-23.

Abayakoon and fellow opener Bret Clement (37) paved the way for Scarborough’s winning 199-3 in 29.2 overs.

The only Division 3 game played saw Wykeham 2nds win by 51 runs at Forge Valley.

Jack Milburn smashed 57, opener Sam Owen 58 and Josh Devilliers 34 as the visitors posted 217-8, John Flinton and Charlie Ionascu bagging three wickets apiece for Valley.

In reply, Balraj Balachandran took 4-36 and Tom Owen 4-45 to dismiss Valley for 166, despite battling efforts from Charlie Baldwin (48) and Aaron Kaya (44no).