​Staxton stun big guns Malton & Old Malton to win Scarborough Hospital Cup final

Staxton's Dave Morris takes a spectacular catch from the first ball of the innings.

The game was reduced to 18 overs given the recent conditions with Malton batting first, but they lost Charlie Allot to the first ball of the final, superbly caught by a tumbling David Morris as Dan Outhart settled into a good spell of away swing bowling to claim 2-31, writes Simon Dobson.

Mark Fisher and Mike Linsley led the way for Malton with the latter particularly strong off his legs. Fisher made a 43 ball 40 before falling to Kingsley Gray (2-31).

Staxton stuck to their task as some useful bowling was backed up by determined outfielding, highlighted by an excellent catch in the deep by Jack Pinder to dismiss the dangerous Linsley for 41 (34 balls).

Staxton players celebrate their Hospital Cup final win against Malton & Old Malton.

The YPLN side finished on 108-6, which was deemed par from a knowledgeable crowd given the slow outfield and testing conditions.

Staxton started their reply in the increasing gloom yet Kyle Outhart and Pinder started well against the pace of Fisher.

Outhart combined his usual elegant strokeplay with some delicate glances off his hip which Malton failed to control while Pinder appeared more circumspect, looking to anchor the innings.

Outhart fell for a pleasant 26 (32 balls), but boundaries were proving harder to come by as a light drizzle started to fall.

Malton's Mike Linsley hits out. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Despite fading light and poor conditions, both umpires elected to stay out. Malton switched to spin, bringing instant rewards as Chris Dove, who looked in good touch, was adjudged LBW, trying to sweep Harrison Wood, who took 2-9.

Pinder judged his running between the wickets well, but among a flurry of wickets, he departed for a well compiled 37 in 34 balls.

Staxton had held back left-handers skipper Linden Gray and Morris for such a situation and the duo stood up against everything Malton’s attack could summon up to steer their side to a five-wicket win with 11 balls left.

Competition organisers, president Mick Blackborrow and secretary Simon Ridley thanked all for attending and former SBL secretary John Crossland presented the historic trophy to Staxton skipper Gray and the Paul Blackborrow Player of the Match Memorial Trophy to Pinder for his 37.