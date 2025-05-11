Stephensons sparkle despite Flixton home defeat against Woodhouse Grange 2nds

Published 11th May 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 10:31 BST
Connor Stephenson bowling for Flixton against Woodhouse Grange 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobsonplaceholder image
Connor Stephenson bowling for Flixton against Woodhouse Grange 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson
In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 Flixton suffered a second consecutive home defeat to Woodhouse Grange 2nds by 79 runs.

Grange won the toss and chose to bat in favourable batting conditions.

Rob Gainer (92) and keeper Harry Jackson (65) laid the foundations for an above-par 259-8 from 50 overs. Flixton bowler Jack Stephenson took 4-19 from six overs including a hat-trick.

In reply, opener Richard Malthouse (32) and Finlay Ward (29) showed some resistance but once again middle-order wickets fell in quick succession.

Flixton bowler Mukul Mahesh beats the edge of Harry Jackson's bat. Photo by Simon Dobsonplaceholder image
Flixton bowler Mukul Mahesh beats the edge of Harry Jackson's bat. Photo by Simon Dobson

Connor Stephenson changed the match atmosphere with a quickfire 70 (including eight maximums) before being run out.

The innings closed on 180 all out from 41.3 overs. Pick of the Grange bowlers was Chris Suddaby with 4-57.

Next Saturday Flixton are at York 2nds.

Scarborough Cricket Club put in another great all-round performance to win by five wickets in the Championship East derby at Malton & Old Malton.

Woodhouse Grange batsman Harry Jackson working to leg on his way to a fluent 65. Photo by Simon Dobsonplaceholder image
Woodhouse Grange batsman Harry Jackson working to leg on his way to a fluent 65. Photo by Simon Dobson

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, but must have soon regretted this decision as superb bowling from Hayden Williamson (3-35 in six overs) had Malton struggling on 35-4.

An 83-run fifth-wicket stand between Aussie keeper-batsman Tom Coady (36) and ex-Ebberston batsman Alex Machen (57) got Malton back on track, but they then lost their final four wickets for just two runs as Ben Squires’ 4-55 ensured the hosts were all out for 166.

Steady knocks from opener Rob Pinder (30), Brad Milburn (29), Taryn Moses (24) and Tom Bussey (23no) steered Scarborough to victory on 167-5 from just 35 overs.

