Steve Janney is the all-round star in Bridlington CC home win against Sutton

A Sutton-on-Hull batter trudges off as the Bridlington CC players celebrate claiming their wicket in the 67-run home win. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

​Sutton skipper Rob Gainer won the toss and chose to bowl at Dukes Park in the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East clash.

Opening bat Sam Wragg made a positive start with 16 in 17 balls before he was snared leg-before by Reece Clarkson with the home side’s total on 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow opener Casey Rudd then shared a stand of 46 with Josh Mainprize as Brid looked to wrestle back control of the contest.

Bridlington CC in bowling action against Sutton-on-Hull.

The dismissal of the latter for five by Charlie Brook saw the visitors fight their way back into the match.

Brook then dismissed all-rounder Rudd for 46 from 69 balls, including seven fours, and Gainer had Harry Gunning caught by Sam Graham for five as the Dukes Park-based side slipped from 68-1 to 80-4.

Janney and Frankie Reffold then took a firm grip on the game as they shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 98.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janney was eventually dismissed for 72 from 68 deliveries, including 12 fours, by Finnley Smithson, to leave Brid 178-5.

Reffold soon followed for 20 off 71 balls, but skipper Ricky Robinson added some late impetus with two fours and a six in his rapid 18no from only 12 balls as Bridlington posted 200-7 from their 50 overs.

Smithson was the top visiting bowler with 3-38.

The Brid opening bowlers Rudd and Adam Newington were very economical, taking 1-14 in seven overs and 1-35 in 13 overs respectively.

Gainer tried to lead by example with a defiant 36, but he was the only visiting batter to get going as Bridlington’s bowling attack bagged wickets at regular intervals and Sutton were eventually all out for 133 in 43.3 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janney completed a brilliant all-round day with top figures of 3-19 in seven overs, while skipper Ricky Robinson also showed his all-round capabilities with an impressive 3-27 in 8.3 overs.

Elliott Traves also earned 2-36 from eight overs for Bridlington.

Fifth-placed Bridlington will make the trip to face fourth-placed Welton this Saturday.