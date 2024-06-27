Steven Allen shines in home loss for Whitby Cricket Club 1sts against Norton

​Whitby CC 1sts slumped to a 116-run loss at home to North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League Division One title-chasers Norton on Saturday.

The visitors racked up 264-6 mainly thanks to centuries from openers Craig Symington (110no) and James Minto (103no), who shared a superb stand of 198.

Steven Allen pulled the hosts back into the game with an excellent 5-53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In reply, the hosts never really locked like chasing down this score despite the trio of Joe Padmore (34), Aussie keeper-batsman Charlie Taylor (33) and Theo Clarke (25) all making solid starts.

Whitby were eventually dismissed for 148 in 41.1 overs.

Skipper Kai Morris said: “Saturday was obviously another disappointing result, but there were plenty of positives to take from it.

"Steve Allen bowled really to get five-fer and it was good to see lads like Padders (Joe Padmore), Theo and Charlie look in really good touch with the bat.

"Results haven’t gone our way so far this year but everyone’s working really hard and in my opinion we’ve played quite a bit of good cricket this year and then not quite got over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad