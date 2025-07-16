​Strong weekend of results for Whitby Cricket Club teams

Chris Knight struck an impressive 64 for Whitby in their home draw against Division 2 leaders Rockliffe Park. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby Cricket Club teams enjoyed a superb weekend, including wins for the 2nds and 3rds and a winning draw for the first team.

​Chris Knight smacked a superb 133 from 121 balls, including 19 fours and two sixes as hosts Whitby 1sts declared on 287-3 from 43 overs in their NYSD League Division 2 match at home to Hartlepool 2nds.

Openers Knight and Michael Thompson (38) shared a stand of 116, then the in-form Rhys Buck (52no) and Knight put on 86 runs for the third wicket.

Craig Thompson took a couple of early wickets as Pool slipped to 30-3 but 62s from Oliver Mole and Jake Richardson helped them hang on for a draw at 231-6 from 57 overs.

Kai Morris’ team will be hoping to carry on their unbeaten run when they make the trip north to tackle Saltburn 2nds this Saturday.

Whitby 2nds put in another great all-round performance to earn a three-wicket success at Division 3 strugglers Blackhall.

Steve Crowther snapped up 4-40 to mop up the hosts’ tail as they lost their last four wickets without adding to their total of 192, Andrew Thompson having snapped up 3-45 earlier.

Oliver Roberts struck an excellent 66 and Chris Clarkson a crucial 56 as Whitby made a strong start to their run-chase, and despite a mid-innings wobble the visitors won it with 195-7 from 36.5 overs, Thompson adding what proved to be an important 18 late on.

The 2nds are without a game this coming Saturday.

Whitby 3rds won by the same margin on Sunday at 10-man Great Ayton 3rds in Sunday Conference South.

Jay Allison was the top Whitby bowler with 4-59, with Charlie Parker (2-7) and Corey Hart (2-30) also sparkling as the hosts were dismissed for 180 in 37 overs, Matthew Collingwood their leading scorer with 56.

After losing Kieran Purvis early, opener Parker and Ben Braim put together a strong second-wicket partnership of 141 to take the away side most of the way towards victory.

Braim was dismissed for 60 and Allison followed for 69, but – despite a five-wicket haul from the home side’s Luke Clark – Whitby earned victory with 184-6 from 32.3 overs, Hart chipping in with 14.

Whitby 3rds play host to fellow mid-table side Marske 3rds this coming Sunday.