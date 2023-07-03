Strugglers Wold Newton earn tie at SBL Division Three leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds

Rob Hazledine hit 29no for Scarborough Rugby Club.

The hosts were dismissed for 129 thanks to brilliant bowling from Newton duo James Pashley (5-38) and Marco Giannasi (4-29), Swaminathan Thiagarajan top-scoring with 42.

Matthew Hornby’s 3-27 limited Newton’s run-rate, and they looked to be heading to defeat at 95-8, but an undefeated ninth-wicket stand of 34 between opener Dave Southwell (40no) and number 10 Simon Addison (23no) saw them finish level on 129-8 from their 40 overs.

Third-placed Filey 2nds cruised to an eight-wicket win on the road at Wykeham 2nds.

Scott Wardman top-scored for the home side with an undefeated 55, opener Harry Amstell having hit 37 as Wykeham 2nds posted 163-5.

Sean Pinder steered the promotion-chasers to victory with an excellent undefeated 69, with fine knocks from Dylan Daniels (46) and Ben Robson (24).

Forge Valley powered to a 140-run success on the road at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Skipper Luke Calvert led the way with an impressive 70 as the visitors racked up 215-6 in 40 overs, Charles Tindall hitting 39, Daniel Taylor 37 and John Flinton 29, Mark Kelly bagging 3-49.

Tindall capped a great all-round day with 4-9 as the hosts were skittled for 75, opener Rob Hazledine hitting 29no.

All-rounder Jordan Collins helped Sherburn 2nds to a four-wicket home triumph against Glaisdale.

Collins snapped up a superb 5-19 as the visitors were all out for 111, Alex Burtt hitting 40.

Collins then hit 28 and Matthew Lickes 27no as Sherburn netted the win.

Second-placed Grosmont swept to an eight-wicket win at second-from-bottom Muston

Malton 4ths bagged a first Division Five win of the season, a thrilling four-run success at Thornton 2nds.Ollie Barnett struck a heroic 85no as Malton made 158-7, in reply Jack Mosley (32), Andy Parsons (29) and Simon Taylor (28) gave Dale a chance but 3-10 from youngster Charlie Driver helped dismiss the hosts for 154.

Andy Shepherdson’s stylish 69 helped Wykeham 3rds to a four-wicket home triumph against second-placed Bridlington 3rds.

Steve Lount’s steady 72no steered Brid to 159-7, Christian Miners taking a brilliant 4-16. A 66-run second-wicket stand between Andy Shepherdson and Chris Bloomfield (29) boosted the hosts, and Pete Shepherdson’s 21no saw them home with six balls to spare.

Skipper Phil Holden’s excellent 120 helped leaders Brompton 2nds to a 180-run success at home to Scarborough 3rds.

Holden and Dan Reardon (70) shared a stunning 202-run second-wicket stand as the hosts amassed 257-5, Ash Mudd’s 3-7 sending Scarborough crashing to 77 all out.

Division Four leaders Scarborough Hospital earned a 19-run win at Forge Valley.

