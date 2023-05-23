Stu Pickard bags magnificent seven wickets as Cayton secure home SBL Premier win against Heslerton

Bridlington 2nds get among the runs in their two-run home win against Sewerby in Division 1. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Kristian Wilkinson top-scored with 23 as Heslerton were skittled for 75 in 23 overs, but Cayton struggled in reply, Wilkinson taking 4-26 as the hosts slipped to 46-7 and it took Tom Ward’s 22no to steer them to victory.

Mulgrave suffered their first loss of the season, sunk by 33 runs at home to a resurgent Staxton.

Linden Gray’s outstanding knock of 85no led the visitors to 263-7, number eight batter Jack Ingle smashing 50 in just 27 balls, including five sixes and two fours, Kyle Outhart adding 45 and Ryan Baldry 32, Simon Bowes bagging 4-56.

Hosts Brid 2nds celebrate claiming a Sewerby wicket.

Chris Clarkson hit 27 as Mulgrave struggled, and only a sterling effort from skipper Craig Thompson (58), Andy Raw (33) and Kieran Noble (25) kept the hosts in contention, though Kingsley Gray’s 3-50 helped dismiss the defending champs for 230.

Ebberston maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 118-run success at Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Number nine bat James Boyes (70), James McIntyre (64) and Alex Machen (48) were the star men as the visitors racked up 278-8, Damon Gormley taking four wickets.

Opener Oliver Stabler (47) and Taryn Moses (43no) were the top-scorers as Flixton made 160-5, Eddie Swiers scooping 3-17.

Brid 2nds hit out

Staithes beat fellow high-flyers Great Habton by eight wickets.

Habton openers Rob Featherstone (55) and skipper John Lumley (32) gave them a strong start, Eddie Cass (30) and Mark Aconley (28) helping them post 177-7.

A stand of 102 between skipper Brad Lewis (50) and Stuart Pearson (53) put Staithes on the path to victory, Jeff Morrison’s 35no finishing the job.

Scalby won by 45 runs at Brompton thanks to a great team effort by the visitors.

Sewerby appeal for a wicket

Solid knocks from Matty Jones (46), skipper Chris Malthouse (37) and Liam Cousins (32no) guided Scalby to 184-9, Arthur Aston and Alex Glass claiming three wickets apiece.

Brompton’s reply never really recovered from slipping to 3-3, as, despite 56 from Steve Chapman they were all out for 139, Paul Hesp the top bowler with 3-12.

Bridlington 2nds secured a dramatic two-run success at home to neighbours Sewerby 2nds in a dramatic Division One clash.

Openers Josh Mainprize and Steve Pockley hit 57 as Brid posted 201-6, Sam Edmundson adding 33no, Ted Traves the top bowler with 3-16.

Sewerby in defensive mode with the bat at Bridlington 2nds.

Sewerby slipped to 54-3 in reply, and although a fourth-wicket stand of 108 between Mike Artley, who struck a superb 86, and Jamie Artley (44), got them back on track they fell agonisingly short on 199-7.

Leaders Wykeham won by 65 runs at Sherburn, opener Michael Dugdale’s 69 proving crucial for the visitors.

Ricky Nock added 41 as Wykeham posted 183-8, Jordon Wharton scooping 4-49.

Will Ward snapped up 3-8 and Liam Eyre 3-29 as the hosts were dismissed for 118, despite the efforts of Jack Pickard (36) and Ben Simpson (27).

High-flying Ganton triumphed by four wickets at Ebberston 2nds.

Will Bradley (3-21) and Philip Elliott (3-16) shone as Ganton dismissed the hosts for 150, Jacob Warters hitting 30 and Mike Horsley 26.

Rich Bannister’s fierce 31no from just 14 balls, including three sixes and two fours, along with a powerful 30 in 18 from Freddie Lockwood (including two fours and two sixes), saw Ganton home after 25 from Pat Philpott, David Hebron bagging 3-52.

Archie Graham’s excellent 83, allied to Adam Morris’ thumping 58 from just 31 balls, steered Seamer to a 57-run home win against Thornton Dale.

Col Lockwood took 3-54 as Seamer racked up 271-6, then top-scored with 52no as Dale made 214-8.

Snainton lost by three wickets at home to Fylingdales.

Ben Corner’s excellent 105no steered Division Two leaders Settrington to a seven-wicket triumph at home to Mulgrave 2nds.

The visitors looked handily placed at 151-5, but Tristan Midgley’s 4-12 saw them slip to 172 all out in 39.5 overs despite fine batting from Aidan Duell (68), with support from Luke Jackson (26).

Corner and fellow opener Callum Morley (40) shared a spectacular stand of 152 to take Setty to the brink of victory.

James Long was the all-round hero in Scalby 2nds’ 76-run win at home to previously unbeaten Seamer 2nds.

Long struck 48 and Matthew Tissington 49 as the hosts posted 190-9 in their 40 overs, Dan Jewitt’s brilliant 5-43 keeping the visitors in contention. Long then scooped 3-22 as Seamer limped to 114-6 in reply.

Cayton 2nds won by 52 runs at Cloughton, while Flamborough eased to a six-wicket home win against Ravenscar.

Syamkumar Nair smashed an astounding 177no as Scarborough Hospital hammered Division Four visitors Pickering 3rds by 277 runs.

Nair blasted 13 sixes and 18 fours in his 110-ball stay at the crease as the hosts amassed a huge 337-4, Syamkumar Nair adding 62. The Pikes were then skittled for 75, Babu Mathew taking 3-8.

Forge Valley 2nds won by 15 runs at Staxton 2nds.

Dan Boyle hit 39, Andy Toal 37 and Pete Wannop 32no as Valley posted 167-9.

Aaron Kaya’s excellent 4-19 helped dismiss Staxton for 152, despite Elliott Cooper’s 50.

Thornton Dale 2nds won by eight runs at home to Wykeham 3rds in Division Five.

Luke Dixon’s 63no helped Dale recover from 75-5 to 200-9, and despite Gary Owen’s 80 the visitors fell agonisingly short on 192-4.

Dan Reardon’s 67 helped Brompton 2nds power to a 113-run home win against Malton 4ths.

