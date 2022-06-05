Cayton CC

Skipper Tom Sixsmith led the way for the visitors with an impressive 74, as he and Pickard, who struck 51, helped Cayton recover from 34-5 to post 182-7, Sixsmith and Pickard putting on 88 for the sixth wicket. George Worthy's unbeaten 28 also helped bolster Cayton's total, James Boyes taking an excellent 4-23 in 10 overs for Ebberston.

Pickard capped a fine all-round day with 3-23 and James Ward bagged 4-19 as the hosts were dismissed for 146 in 39.5 overs. Opener Jonathan Mason struck 51 and tail-ender Joe Dunnett 47 for the home side but no one else chipped in to help Ebberston.

Leaders Mulgrave stayed on top thanks to their five-wicket home triumph against Brompton, the in-form Chris Knight scoring a stunning 104 for the hosts.

Steve Chapman led the way for the visitors with an impressive 73, putting on 109 for the second wicket with Joe Barker (47).as Brompton made 191-7, Andy Raw scooping 3-17.

Knight then led Mulgrave to a stylish 104 from 115 balls, including 18 fours, Sam Spenceley adding 32 as the hosts reached 195-5 from 42.1 overs,

Second-placed Heslerton lost ground on the leaders after their shock 44-run loss at strugglers Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Folkton & Flixton opening batsman Jack Walmsley smashed eight fours and a six in his rapid 45, skipper Chris Mann hammering five sixes in his swift 36 from just 19 deliveries, Will Norman adding 38 and Peter Kay 26 as the home side posted 226-8, Matty Webster the top Heslerton bowler with 3-31 from 10 overs.

In reply, opener Robert Middlewood hammered an excellent 81 from 96 balls, including seven forus and three sixes, but, although Webster hit an unbeaten 29, Heslerton ended well short on 182-6, Calum Hatton bagging 3-33.

Staithes' title hopes also dipped after their surprise 26-run reverse at lowly Bridlington 2nds.

Opener Simon Leeson top-scored with a cracking 66, including six fours and a six, with support from Sam Edmundson (39) as the hosts were dismissed for 184 in 44.5 overs, Brad Lewis bagging 3-40.

In reply, Simon Bowes hit a defiant 60, but fine bowling from Ben Jackson (3-13) saw the visitors dismissed for 158 in 38.1 overs.

Filey strolled to an eight-wicket success at home to Staxton thanks to a great all-round effort.

Opener Jack Pinder hit 56 for the away side, sharing an opening stand of 74 with Dan Outhart (35), with lower-order runs from Ryan Hargreaves (28) and Jack Ingle (24) helping them to 194-7, Josh Dawson, Tom Fitzgerald and David Brannan taking two wickets apiece.

Dawson and Fitzgerald were also the stars with the bat, hitting 63 and 63no respectively, Dawson's powerful knock coming from just 38 balls, the duo sharing a second-wicket stand of 75 and then Fitzgerald and Craig Sanderson (45no from 35 balls) putting on 91 unbeaten for the third wicket.

Second-placed Sherburn secured a 24-run win at fellow Division One high-flyers Wykeham.

Phil Pickard's undefeated 73 was the driving force as the visitors posted 200-7, Kyle Outhart hammering three sixes and four fours in his 55 and Chris Crawford adding 25.

Dave Pearson was the pick of the home attack with 3-33.

Skipper James Bryant then hit 51 from just 37 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes, with support from Ricky Nock (34), Ian Spence (24) and Steve Clegg (24), but great bowling from Jamie Thomson (4-36) and Dan Bean (3-12) saw Wykeham dismissed for 176 in 42.3 overs.

Third-placed Fylingdales raced to a five-wicket home win against Ebberston 2nds.

Veteran opener Mike Horsley (37) and Rich Ward (26) shared a second-wicket stand of 70, but Ebberston then collapsed from 77-1 to 113 all out in 42.5 overs as Nat Parker ripped through the visitors' batting order with a brilliant 4-12 in eight overs

Dales then made a flying start, Jack Cairns (29) and Dylan Humble putting on 56 for the first wicket in under eight overs, the latter falling for 46 as J King claimed 3-35 to make the home side work hard for their win.

Sam Webster was unbeaten on 28 from 22 balls, including three sixes, as Dales made their way to a winning 117-5 from just 17.5 overs.

Sewerby eased to an eight-wicket success at home to Cloughton.

Ten-man Cloughton were all out for 145 in 34 overs, mainly thanks to a defiant 51 from Joel Ramm and 30 off 15 balls by opener Danny Jenkinson, teenager Isaac Coates the top visiting bowler with 4-38.

Sewerby batsmen Mike Artley (64no) and Craig Ward (40) then steered the hosts to a winning 146-2 from 33.2 overs.