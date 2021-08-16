Super Sunday for Scarborough Cricket Club

Scarborough 2nds won the Readman Cup final

Brad Milburn struck a superb 128 not out as Scarborough 3rds defeated Flamborough by 24 runs in the Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Four Cayley Cup final.

Milburn's excellent innings from only 70 balls, including 16 fours and five sixes, helped them post 190-7, James Denton adding 33 while Jack Waud claimed a superb 5-34 for Boro.

Boro gave themselves a fighting chance thanks to Harry Burton's 65, Luke Dixon adding 35, but they ultimately fell short on 166-7, Jonathon Crick and Denton taking two wickets apiece, while Glynn Botterrill, Milburn and Alfie Wood took a wicket apiece.

Scarborough 3rds won the Cayley Cup Division 4 final

The 2nds made it a day to remember for the North Marine Road club as they won the York League Readman Cup final by 33 runs against Patrington.

Scarborough 2nds batted first and made 172-5, mainly thanks to a cracking 68 not out from Adam Hargreaves, with good support from Ed Hopper (38) and Prince Bedi (31).

Ryan Hargreaves then snapped up a brilliant 5-15, while skipper Nick Zakrzewski, Adam Hargreaves and Charlie Hopper also took a wicket each as Patrington ended up short on 139-8 to spark the Scarborough celebrations.