Pocklington CC 1sts lost at home to Driffield 2nds

​Pocklington CC 2nds continued their successful start to the season with a win at Castleford 2nds.

On a bowler friendly surface Pock bowled out Castleford for 133, with under-15 Freddie Forman (4-29) the stand out bowler.

The reply looked in danger at 61-7 before Tom Binns (32) played a good innings backed up by youngsters Lewis Chaplin (27no) and Forman (15no) who saw their team home to a two-wicket win.

Pock 3rds also made it back-to-back wins in their home match against Thorpe Willoughby 2nds.

The visitors were asked to bat first and struggled to get anything from the tight Pock bowling and eventually finished their 40 overs on 98-9.

Pock lost a few wickets in reply but wasted no time in reaching their target in the 20th over, skipper Ian Scott (26) with some early runs before Jonny Sumner hit 52no to see the 3s home.

Pocklington 1st XI hosted Driffield 2nds on Saturday and the visitors racked up 272-5 on another superb batting track, Jack Oakley hitting an unbeaten 118no, while skipper Harry Collins (4-48) was the pick of the bowlers for Pock.

In reply Pock were well on track at the halfway mark but wickets in hand were becoming a problem and they eventually fell well short when bowled out for 194, Nathan Saltmer (34) top scoring.

The newly-formed Yapham 3rds lost their first-ever game by 218 runs at Acomb 3rds on Sunday.

Yapham 3rds won the loss and elected to field, Acomb racked up 360 in their 40 overs, with Harry Rowntree scoring 82 and Chris Bennett 52 not out.

After a good start, with Patrick Wahl making 47 and Craig Redhead 42, things went downhill and Yapham finished on 142 all out, losing by 218 runs.​

On Saturday Yapham lost by eight wickets at home to Knaresborough 2nds after slumping to 93 all out.