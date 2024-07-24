Woodhouse Grange CC 2nds, the Hunter's T20 Cup winners. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Teenager Joe Hall's unbeaten innings of 96 steered Woodhouse Grange CC 1sts to a five-wicket win at Sessay.

Sessay scored consistently through their innings to reach 232 all out with Woodhouse seamers Tom Neal and Freddie Collins both claiming three victims, writes Phil Gilbank.

In reply Woodhouse were in the mire at 10-3.

But young keeper Hall was itching for an innings after earning senior promotion after scoring consistently in the second team, and with Chris Bilton his usual assured self, the pair put on 106 for the fifth wicket.

Woodhouse Grange CC 2nds claimed the Hunters Cup on Sunday. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

There was a wobble when Bilton (57) was run out by a direct hit with 90 still needed from 16 overs.

However, recalled Jonny Shepherdson (38 not out) joined Hall to coolly steer Woodhouse to victory at 233-5 with two overs to spare.

Woodhouse 2nds had a rollercoaster weekend, losing in the league to Brandesburton by one run on Saturday, but bouncing back 24-hours later in their coloured kit to beat York 2nds and lift the league's T20 Hunters Plate.

As the Premier League North's champions, they now step up to the area play-offs, which will be at Woodhouse on August 4.

Londesborough Park suffered a rare loss against Beverley. PHOTO BY SIMON DOBSON

Steve Burdett's 5-38 pegged Brandesburton to 177, but Woodhouse were agonisingly short when their last man was run out going for a second run to tie the scores.

But on Sunday their battling display saw them to victory against York in a game where the advantage continually swung one way then the other.

Woodhouse's big guns went early, but No 7 Ben Burdett's 38 lifted the side to 142-8.

York made a better start, before Matthew Ainley and George Baty pegged them back and Woodhouse held their nerve as York buckled, Grange winning by 13 runs.

It was a similar story for Woodhouse 3rds, beating Ovington in the Dave Connor Cup quarter-finals, but being beaten by 96 runs at Church Fenton in the league despite clocking up their biggest total of the summer of 296, led by skipper Dan Wilson's 64.

Woodhouse 4ths had a big win at home to Sheriff Hutton Bridge thanks to Chamika Munasinghe's 105no and Dave Shank's 56no.

Londesborough Park suffered a rare setback when they lost to Beverley by 23 runs.