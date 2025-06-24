Theo Clarke and Mark Jackson shine as Whitby CC 1sts get better of draw at Marton 2nds
The visitors struggled early on as they were reduced to 31-3, but an excellent 128-run stand for the fourth wicket swung the game in favour of Whitby as Theo Clarke struck a brilliant 75 in only 53 balls and Rhys Buck 58 from 57 deliveries.
After the departure of both batsmen, skipper Kai Morris smacked 50 and Tom Steyert 40 in a sixth-wicket partnership of 74 as the away side ended up with an excellent total of 274 all out despite losing their final four wickets for just 11 runs, with 2.5 overs left unused.
Mark Jackson and Craig Thompson then shone with the ball, taking 4-60 and 3-53 respectively as the home side ended up hanging on with 238-8 for the draw.
Whitby 1sts will play host to Rockliffe Park this Saturday.
Whitby CC 2nds slumped to a nine-wicket home loss against Division Three leaders Maltby.
Andy Wood top-scored for the home side with 54 from 69 deliveries, including nine fours and a six.
James Fawcett also chipped in with 30, while Chris Clarkson and Jack Stentiford hit 20 apiece, the home side losing their final six wickets for just 16 runs thanks to Michael Roberts’ superb 5-10.
Sam Irvine then smashed 77 in just 53 balls as Maltby raced to a winning 158-1 in just 18.1 overs.
Whitby 2nds make the trip to Rockliffe Park 2nds this coming Saturday.
