Batsman Tom Steyert goes on the attack during his 47 against Shildon. Photo by Brian Murfield

An amazing knock of 99 in just 68 balls from Theo Clarke proved to be in vain on Saturday as Whitby 1sts’ Division Two match at home to Shildon Railway was rained off early in the visitors’ reply.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts lost openers Michael Thompson and Chris Knight for 13 and 12 respectively to leave them on 27-2 after 4.2 overs.

A third-wicket stand of 78 between Tom Steyert (47 in 53 balls including one six and six fours) and Rhys Buck (36 in 44 deliveries) got Whitby back on track but they both fell in quick succession to leave the home side on 118-4 from 20.2 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke then came to the fore for the hosts as he blasted eight sixes and six fours in his stunning 99 from just 68 deliveries, sharing an amazing 76-run last-wicket stand in only 39 balls with last-man Mark Jackson who did not score a run from his 13 deliveries but played a huge part in helping Whitby post a defendable 242 from their 40.3 overs during a rain-interrupted innings.

The Whitby and Shildon players head off after only one over due to rain at The Turnbull Ground. Photo by Brian Murfield

The elements ended play with the visitors on 17-0 from 17 balls, leaving both sides with 11 points.

Whitby 2nds’ trip to Thornaby 2nds in Division Three was also rained off with the visitors on 164-6 in 33.3 overs.

Oliver Roberts (37no) and Jack Lyth (31no) were in the middle of an impressive unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 72 before the rain halted play, opener Rikki Lawrence hitting 32 earlier on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, Whitby 3rds were also scuppered by the rain after opener Lewis Brearley’s first-ever senior century for the club had put them in charge, only for the wet weather to wipe out their game at home to Guisborough 3rds in the Sunday Conference South.

Home batsman Rhys Buck keeps his eye on the ball during his 36. Photo by Brian Murfield

Brearley carried his bat for an excellent 100 not out as the hosts declared on 221-3 after 31 overs of rain-interrupted action, all-rounder Billy Blake smacking 51 not out from 37 balls and opening batsman Charlie Parker 28.

Boro were 52-1 from 15.3 overs when rain stopped play, Whitby being awarded 11 points and the visitors eight from the fixture.