Thornton Dale cricketer Cam Cooper shines for England T20 Disability team

Thornton Dale Cricket Club's Cameron Cooper, second, from left, front row, lines up for England.

The match is set to be played at Worcestershire CCC’s New Road ground, weather permitting, with a potential tour to India planned later this year.

Twenty-one-year-old bowler Cameron was called up to join the full England T20 Disability cricket squad for a number of training weekends from January through to April at Edgbaston to work with the England coaches and integrate into their 18-strong squad.

He made his full England debut against Leicestershire academy at Loughborough University on April 9, where he took a wicket with his second ball ensuring England won the first game of the season.

Cameron has gone on to represent England at Arundel Castle against Cambridge University and The Army at Tidworth CC in Wiltshire, where he returned his best bowling figures of 1-18 in four overs.

Cameron, who was diagnosed with Scoliosis when he was 14 years old and has 2 x 50 degree curves in his spine, admitted to being stunned when told of his England call-up.

He said: “I got the call from my Yorkshire head coach asking me to come and have a chat. It was a bit surreal when he told me I’d been called into the England winter squad, I presumed I was going to have to focus on getting a chance in the summer squad – as the training group is split into two sections.

"It was a proud moment to play my first game for England, although we very nearly didn’t get the chance with all the rain in April, luckily the Loughborough was in good condition.

"I would like to thank all my Yorkshire coaches, as well as my mum and dad for all the support they have given me, especially driving me all over the country. I’d also like to thank family and friends who kept encouraging me.

"I played cricket for a couple of years when I was seven and eight, but only really took it up again at 14 with Ebberston, then went onto play for Thornton Dale for three years before playing for Scarborough, and now I have joined Pickering.”

Proud dad Jon said: "Cameron has worked incredibly hard over the years to get this opportunity. His tenacity in the face of his diagnosis and the daily pain he suffers has demonstrated a real desire to achieve and be the best cricketer he can be. We are very proud of his achievements and truly inspired by his dedication to be the best he can be.”

“Cameron is currently playing for Pickering CC on Saturdays, Yorkshire D40 and England on Sundays.