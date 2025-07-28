Toby Jones is the all-round star as Seamer take second spot in YPLN Beckett Division 1

Chris Crawford took three wickets for Sherburn in their loss at Brompton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Toby Jones was the star with bat and ball as Seamer moved into second spot in YPLN Beckett Division 1 after a five-wicket win at Bridlington 2nds.

Steven Janney’s powerful 71, allied to veteran Rich Lount’s 56, looked to have put Brid on the way to a good total – the duo putting 108 for the third wicket, but Brid slumped from 179-3 to 191 all out thanks to an excellent spell of 5-25 from all-rounder Jones, Caeleb Potter also excelling with 4-40 for the visitors.

Brid skipper Andy Smith took three early wickets to reduce Seamer to 26-3, but Jones took the visitors to a victorious 194-5 with a sparkling unbeaten 96 to cap a stunning all-round display, hammering two sixes and 11 fours in his 76-ball innings, supported well by Harry Holden (37).

Scalby eased to a 72-run victory at Ebberston to remain top of the table.

Steve Janney top-scored with 71 for Brid 2nds in their loss to Seamer. Photo by TCF Photography

Tom Horsley took 3-29 and Joe Dunnett 3-34 as the hosts dismissed the leaders for 149, skipper Lachlan Cooke hitting a crucial 50 in just 40 balls, including three sixes and six fours.

Liam Cousins then ripped the home batting line-up apart with a superb spell of 5-33 as Ebberston slumped to 77 all out.

Joe Husband’s brilliant 5-32 could not save Fylingdales from a 22-run loss at home to fellow strugglers Flixton 2nds.

Charlie Colley struck 43 and Stu Stocks 37 but the visitors slumped from 96-2 to 108-6, eventually being dismissed for 158.

Spinner Thomas Horsley took 3-29 in Ebberston's loss at home to leaders Scalby. Photo by Simon Dobson

Lee Elvidge took 4-37 and Damon Gormley 3-115 as Dales fell short on 136, Nat Parker hitting 34.

Staithes all-rounder Jeff Morrison rolled back the years with a superb spell of 6-16 to help his side earn a surprise six-wicket home success against title-chasers Wykeham.

Peer Lisdba top-scored with 56 for Wykeham, who slipped from 89-3 to 132 all out in 30.4 overs thanks to Morrison’s marvellous bowling.

In reply, opener Chris Morrison smashed a rapid 66 from just 44 balls, including four sixes and eight fours, then Dan Belsham added 36no as Staithes reached victory with 133-4 in 19.5 overs.

Ganton all-rounder Will Bradley hit 46 and took 3-32 but his side still lost by one wicket in a runfeast against Cloughton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Lukas Boorer took a brilliant 5-30 as Brompton earned a 53-run success at home to Sherburn.

Openers Tom Fletcher-Varey (52) and Tom Pateman (65) gave Brompton a great start with a brilliant stand of 115, Ben Jarvis adding 40 as the hosts posted 220-8, Jamie Thomson taking 4-56 and Chris Crawford 3-53.

George Wilson struck a defiant 51, Jordan Wharton 33 and Kyle Outhart 26 in the visitors’ run-chase, but Boorer’s five-wicket haul saw them dismissed for 167

Ganton’s Division 2 promotion challenge was dented by a dramatic one-wicket last-ball loss at Cloughton, Sean Exley smashing a massive 174 for the victors.

Edward Lockwood struck a brilliant 100, Freddie Bradley 56, skipper Will Bradley 46 and Isaac Hatton 39 as Ganton racked up 291-7, Ben Rowe taking 4-80 and Reggie Steels 3-56.

Exley hammered 22 fours and four sixes in his 121-ball 174, sharing a century stand with Rowe (57), Will Bradley took 3-32 and Freddie Bradley 3-64 to cap fine all-round games and although their bowling saw Cloughton slip from 259-3 to 290-9 the hosts edged home from the final ball of the match.

Ryan Vance was on good all-round form as promotion-chasing Great Habton won by six wickets at Cayton.

Jack Campbell-Carter snapped up 3-32, Vance 3-22 and Tom Richardson 3-33 as the hosts slipped from 72-3 to 124 all out, Corey Towell hitting 33.

Vance then struck 30 and Mark Aconley 47 as Habton won with 128-4 from 20.5 overs.

Flamborough won by 21 runs at Thornton Dale.

Opener Luke Dixon was yet again the star man for Boro with an excellent 86 from 94 deliveries, Matty Clay’s powerful 56 in just 40 balls helping the visitors to 182 all out, Gareth Hunt taking 4-29, Tom Snowden 3-27 and Iain Farrow 3-48.

Tim Hunt (44no) and Gareth Hunt (36) had Dale well-placed at 132-5, but top bowling from Harry Burton (4-23) and Marcos Brown-Garcia (3-37) saw them slump to 161 all out with seven balls remaining.

Edwyn Elliott-Hobson scooped a superb 5-23 as Scalby 2nds won by five wickets at home to lowly Grosmont.

Skipper Charlie Parker hit 39 for the visitors, who looked well-placed at 100-2, but Elliott-Hobson and Max Hesp (3-40) sent them crashing to 139 all out.

Daniel Gregory’s determined 64 not out guided Scalby to a winning 140-5 in 32.2 overs.

Anthony Jenkinson’s impressive 87no steered Seamer 2nds to a six-wicket win at home to Settrington.

J Renshaw hit 83no, R Singh 29 and Matt Midgley 27 as Setty posted 184 all out, Robbie Palmer-Jenkinson taking 3-11.

Jenkinson’s knock then sealed the win, with support from fellow opener Dave Graham (35), skipper Joe Tiffany (29) and T Watson (23no).

Filey remain top after Sewerby conceded their home game against the pacesetters.

Liam Calvert snapped up a cracking 5-35 as Division 3 leaders Forge Valley strolled to an eight-wicket home victory against strugglers Ebberston 2nds.

Aron Calvert also took 3-29 as the visitors were all out for 117, despite a brilliant 75 from opener Samuel Hitchenor.

Aron Calvert capped a great all-round performance with 51no to seal the win, skipper Charlie Baldwin adding 24no with 22 apiece from openers Liam Calvert and Charlie Ionascu.

Snainton stepped up to second place after their five-wicket win at home to 10-man Glaisdale.

Chris Spenceley hit 48 as the visitors made 147-7. Ben Norman’s excellent 76 in 62 balls took Snainton within touching distance of the win, and despite losing four quick wickets Snainton wrapped up a win with 149-5 from 26.1 overs.

Staithes 2nds moved up to third with a win at home to rivals Wykeham 2nds by 93 runs – who had started the day in second spot.

Paul Wilson struck 49 as Staithes posted 163-8, Tom Owen taking 4-39.

Alan Simpson then snapped up 3-12 as Wykeham were skittled for 70 in 22.3 overs.

Vitty Thomas snapped up a magnificent 7-25 as Scarborough Hospital powered to a 226-run win at home to Scarborough Rugby Club.

Skipper Shine Suja led the way for the hosts with an impressive 72, fellow opener Salman Yahya adding 51 in a 97-run opening stand, Sandeep Sojan chipping in with 35, Nizamudheen Poozhithara smashing 56 in 35 balls and Shahul Salim 44 in 25 deliveries as Hospital racked up 298-9. Brett Canham was the top bowler with 4-68 for the visitors.

Thomas and Salim (3-43) then skittled the visitors for 72 in 16.3 overs,

Skipper Phil Holden was the all-round hero as Brompton 2nds won by 17 runs in a low-scoring contest at neighbours Sherburn 2nds.

Lenny Gonsalves snapped up a cracking 5-25 and Jordan Farrow 3-33 as Brompton were all out for 129, Holden hitting 57

Holden then secured the comeback win with a great spell of 5-36 as Sherburn slumped from 72-4 to to 112 all out, despite a defiant 58 from Gonsalves.

Jack Lee scored an astounding 135 not out as Division 4 pacesetters Bridlington 3rds triumphed by 29 runs at home to promotion rivals Wold Newton.

Scarlet Brooks added 36 as Brid posted 200-4, and Newton were dismissed for 171 in 38.5 overs despite the best efforts of number 10 bat Simon Moore (42no), opener Kyle Orange (35) and Toby Robson-Brown (28).

Carl Parkin took 4-33 and Jay Stockdale 3-37 for the hosts.Ravenscar boosted their promotion hopes with a rapid nine-wicket win at home to lowly Thornton Dale 2nds.

Seasoned campaigner Jish Rewcroft snapped up 3-2, Rohid Ullah 3-19, Will Warwick 2-14 and Adam Graham 2-9 as Dale were skittled for 54 in 25.3 overs, the hosts knocking the runs off in just 9.4 overs for the loss of one wicket, Ciaran Bartram hitting 27.

Glaisdale 2nds lost by three wickets at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Guy Blake top-scored with 54no for the hosts, Sarah Bonnard adding 36no for Glaisdale, who only fielded nine players, as they posted 182-9, William Zakrzewski taking 3-20.

The latter then struck 41 and Billy Rinke 40 but Glaisdale fought back to reduce Wykeham to 142-7, only for veterans Robin Shepherdson (28no) and Piet Rinke (25no) to take them to a winning 186-7.

Scarborough 2nds boosted their promotion challenge with a 55-run win at Filey 2nds, whileRavenscar 2nds won at Scalby 3rds.