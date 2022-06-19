Tom Bruce's ton steers Brompton CC to 134-run SBL Premier Division win at Seamer & Irton

Cayton defeated Heslerton

Bruce smashed 18 fours and two sixes in his ton, sharing a third-wicket stand of 169 with Tom Fletcher-Varey, who hammered 76 from 55 deliveries, including 10 fours and a six.

Tom Pateman also got in on the act, rattling off 59 from just 38 balls, including nine fours and a six as the visitors racked up an impressive 336-7, Caeleb Potter taking 3-87.

In reply, Tom Greenwood blasted 52 in just 37 balls, including seven fours and a six, with cameos from Anthony Jenkinson (33) and Rory Skelton (32), but the hosts were dismissed for 202 in 38.5 overs, Richard Webster claiming an excellent 5-33 and Pateman completing his fine all-round day with 3-44.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jos Storr's fantastic five-wicket haul steered leaders Mulgrave to a four-wicket success at Filey.

Storr bagged 5-29 despite Filey posting 203-8, the hosts setting such a good target thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 91 from number six bat David Brannan.

The skipper smacked 12 fours and a six in his dominant knock, Josh Dawson having earlier smashed three sixes and four fours in his 42

Mulgrave openers Sam Spenceley and Chris Knight paved the way for their successful run-chase with a stand of 128, Knight hitting 74 and Spenceley 63, and although the visitors lost a few wickets after the departure of the openers thanks to Harry Burton's 3-38, the pacesetters still made it to a winning 205-6 from 40.3 overs.

Scalby's Brett Cunningham continued his fine form with the bat

Second-placed Staithes strolled to an eight-wicket success at home to 10-man Staxton.

Chris Dove led the way for the plucky visitors with an unbeaten 56 from 46 balls, including four sixes and five fours, openers Tom Pratt (35) and Jack Pinder (30) having done the early work, but they slipped from 111-4 to 162 all out in 31.4 overs, Simon Bowes bagging 3-17.

Brad Lewis then dominated a stand of 105 with fellow opener Billy Welford, falling for 86 from just 77 balls including 19 fours, Bowes then came in at number four and cracked 36 from 26 balls to see Staithes home. The latter shared a third-wicket unbroken stand of 55 with Welford (22no).

Bridlington 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 103-run success at fellow strugglers Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Mulgrave remain on top of the Premier Division

Despite 22 from Rich Lount and 23 from Harry Gunning Brid looked to be in a spot of bother at 55-3, but a fourth-wicket stand of 114 between Josh Garbutt (86no) and Steve Pockley (69) put Brid back in control, Sam Edmundson adding 29 and a whirlwind 51no in just 28 balls from Andy Smith - including four fours and five sixes - guided the visitors to 287-5, Jack Stephenson taking 3-72.

Flixton only made it 184-8 in reply.

Cayton stormed to a six-wicket win at home to fellow high-flyers Heslerton.

Stu Pickard took 3-22 and Toby Jones 3-13 as Heslerton were skittled for just 77 in 34.2 overs, Jones (22) and Corey Towell (20) then steered Cayton to a triumphant 78-4 from 22 overs, Matty Webster and Kristian Wilkinson taking two wickets apiece.

Staithes CC are still in the CPH Scarborough Beckett Premier title race

Scalby raced to a six-wicket victory at Ebberston.

Liam Cousins and Lachlan Scales scooped three wickets apiece as the hosts posted a meagre 137-9, opener Matthew King top-scoring with 46.

Brett Cunningham sparkled with the bat yet again for Scalby with 73 from just 58 balls, including 12 fours and a six, Matthew Tissington adding 31no to steer the visitors to a winning 142-4 in just 21 overs, James Boyes claiming 3-51.

Division One leaders Great Habton slipped to a dramatic final-ball one-wicket loss at Wykeham.

Openers Rob Featherstone (36) and Doug Bentley (31) put on 68, but Habton then lost wickets at regular intervals before being limited to 176-9, Tom Owen, Dave Pearson, Liam Eyre and Ian Spence taking two wickets each.

Sam Owen (43) and Michael Dugdale (36) put on 63 for the third wicket to give the hosts a good chance, but Jordan Allanby (3-31) and Featherstone (3-41) looked to be steering Habton to victory until the last-wicket pair of Spence (10no) and Eyre (5no) edged Wykeham home from the last ball of the last over.

Habton's defeat did not see them overtaken by rivals Sherburn though as they lost by three wickets at a resurgent Cloughton.

Liam Salt sparkled with a composed 75no and fellow opener Lewis Taylor added 35 as the hosts made it to a winning 199-7 from 43.3 overs

Kyle Outhart had earlier hit a cracking 71 and opener Dean Foxton 54 as Sherburn were all out for 196, Jacob Codling scooping a stunning 6-30 from his 10 overs.

Hosts Thornton Dale moved above promotion rivals Fylingdales and into third spot after defeating the visitors by 76 runs.

Tim Hunt struck an excellent 76no as Dale posted 233-5, Lewis White adding 54 and Adie Turnbull 43,

The away team then slipped from 112-1 to 156 all out in reply, Gareth Hunt bagging a brilliant 5-18 in 6.2 overs, Chris Hurworth scoring 47 and Oliver Lane 33.