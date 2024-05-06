Tom Coates at double in Bridlington Spa’s crucial 3-0 win at AFC North

Tom Coates hit a double in Bridlington Spa’s crucial 3-0 win at AFC North. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A Tom Coates double was the driving force behind the Spa win, with sub Adam Naylor also on target for the visitors, with the result lifting the Bridlington side into third place.

Spa are only one point behind second-placed Gilberdyke Phoenix, who stayed in front of the Brid team after Flamborough conceded their match at Phoenix on Saturday.

Boro did manage to get a team together to play at home to Spa in midweek against Spa, and the visitors dropped valuable points in their battle for promotion as they drew 1-1 at the village club.

Josh Wilkins scored for Boro, with Dom Richardson on target for Spa.

There will be a welcome break from the pressures of the promotion race for Spa this Saturday, as they will make the very short trip to tackle Springhead FC in the League Junior Cup final at Bridlington Town’s Queensgate ground on Saturday, 12noon kick-off.

Flamborough are due to be in league action at home to Sutton this Saturday.

Brid Rovers Millau are still in a great position to clinch promotion from the Championship despite their 1-1 draw at Elloughton Blackburn.

Millau will hope to return to winning ways at Langtoft this coming Saturday.

Brid Rovers 1903 are still set for Division Three promotion despite a 2-2 draw at Thorpe Park Rangers on Saturday.