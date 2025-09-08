Tom Steyert and Theo Clarke sparkle in Whitby CC win at home to Marton 2nds

Whitby CC won at home to Marton 2nds. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby CC 1sts all-rounder Tom Steyert and batsman Theo Clarke were the star men in their seven-wicket success at home to Marton 2nds in the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League second division on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home captain Kai Morris won the toss and elected to field, a decision which paid off as the visitors were dismissed for 150 in 29.5 overs, Steyert the top bowler with 4-67 from his 12 overs.

Chris Knight also chipped in with an impressive 2-11 from his three overs, with Craig Thompson, Michael Thompson and Mark Jackson all taking a wicket apiece for the hosts.

Number nine bat Henry Baldam top-scored with 33 for Marton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knight departed early, but then a 113-run stand between Steyert and Clarke took Whitby to the brink of victory.

Steyert was dismissed for 50 by Danny Havelock, then by the time Clarke departed for 75 from 55 deliveries – including four sixes and nine fours – Whitby had made it to 149-3.

The hosts eventually sealed victory with 154-3 from 19.1 overs.

Whitby CC 2nds held on for a losing draw at Maltby in Division Three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Allanson snapped up 3-31 and Andrew Thompson 3-35 as Maltby were pegged back to 166-9, Oliver Lane also taking 2-41.

Chris Clarkson then struck 43 and Allanson 27 as the visitors struggled with the bat, hanging on for a draw with 133-8.

Whitby CC 3rds slumped to a 112-run loss at Skelton Castle 2nds in the Sunday Conference South.

Iain Groark and Charlie Parker took a couple of wickets apiece as Skelton Castle posted 204-6, but Whitby then slumped to 92 all out despite Kai Morris’ 32.