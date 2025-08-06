Tom Steyert is the all-round star in Whitby CC’s five-wicket win at Redcar
Steyert snapped up 3-36, Mark Jackson an impressive 4-24 and Michael Thompson 2-39 as the hosts were dismissed for 130.
Whitby slumped to 5-2 early on, but Steyert’s excellent 55, allied to useful cameos from Theo Clarke (18) and Andrew Wood (20no) saw the visitors to victory with 132-5 in 26.5 overs.
Whitby 2nds slumped to a 150-run loss at home to Great Ayton 2nds.
Skipper Ricky Hall took 4-41 as the visitors declared on 256-8, and Whitby were all out for 106 in reply, Oliver Lane hitting 32 and Jack Stentiford 33.
Whitby 3rds were skittled for 57 in their swift six-wicket loss at Maltby 3rds in Sunday Conference South.
Opener Ben Braim hit 33 as the visitors, who only had 10 players, lost their last six wickets for seven runs, Guy Blake taking two wickets in an over as Maltby made 58-1 in 8.4 overs.