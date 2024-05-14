Tom Steyert shines in winning draw for Whitby CC 1sts, ton joy for Alfie Jacobs & Oliver Roberts in 2nds and 3rds wins

Whitby CC 1sts line up, back, from left, Pauline Russell (Scorer), Ricky Hall, Steve Allen, Ollie Lane, James Fawcett, Rhys Buck, Tom Steyert. Front, from left , Theo Clarke, Matty Steyert, Charlie Taylor, Kai Morris (Captain) and Lewis Brearley. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

​Whitby Cricket Club’s three teams shone at the weekend, with a winning draw for the 1sts followed by excellent wins for the 2nds and 3rds thanks to centuries from Alfie Jacobs and Oliver Roberts respectively.

For the 1sts, a strong second-wicket stand of 89 between Tom Steyert (45) and James Fawcett (30) helped the hosts recover from the loss of Rhys Buck for a duck.

The hosts then suffered a mini-collapse from 89-1 to 109-5 until skipper Kai Morris led by example with a useful 36, sharing a sixth-wicket partnership of 61 with Lewis Brearley (26) as Whitby made it to 185-8 from their 50 overs.

Steyert, opening the bowling, capped a great all-round day with 3-42 from 15 overs, Buck helping to peg back the visitors with a stunning spell of 4-6 from four overs as Sedgefield slumped from 145-4 to 155-8 after their allotted overs.

All-rounder Tom Steyert hits out for Whitby. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Skipper Morris said: “It was a really good performance from the lads on Saturday.

"It was a blow to lose Rhys in the first over but Tom and James played really to get us up to 89-1 and set a really good platform. Both played really well and stuck their strengths with was something we spoke about before the game, so it was pleasing to see them put that into practice.

Their spinners bowled really well in the middle overs and we maybe didn’t play as well as we could’ve done and had a mini collapse that brought them back into the game a bit.

"Myself and Lew were able to build a really important partnership that meant we were able to get up 185, it was pretty tough against the spin but we just tried to keep it ticking over and then target the seamers when they came back on, 180 odd wasn’t as many as we’d have liked from the position we were in but we knew it was still a decent total and that if we bowled well we’d have a chance.

Rhys Buck in batting action for the home side.

"Tom bowled absolutely brilliantly, particularly with the new ball. The game kind of ebbed and flowed throughout the innings but they were probably just ahead for most of it. Having said that the lads all bowled really and were excellent at building pressure and making sure it wasn’t easy for them to get away.

"The fielding was outstanding which is something we’ve worked really hard on, and the lads stuck at it and we got our rewards when Rhys Buck took 4-6 in four overs to essentially put them out of the game, I was really pleased for Rhys as we all know how good he is with the bat but he lacks a bit of belief sometimes with the ball so it was excellent for him to bowl well at such a crucial time.

"We couldn’t quite force the win and get the last couple of wickets but nevertheless it was a brilliant winning draw against a really good side and gives us plenty to build on as we move forward.

"A huge thanks to the groundstaff for the unbelievable job they’ve done getting the ground in a state where we could get the game on, it wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

James Fawcett struck 30 for Whitby in their drawn match.

The firsts are at home to Seaton Carew this Saturday.

Alfie Jacobs struck a magnificent 113 as Whitby 2nds won by 86 runs at Normanby Hall 2nds in Division Three.

The visitors were in trouble at 32-5 until a superb innings from Jacobs, who smashed eight sixes and six fours in his ton.

This knock was made all the more remarkable as only Michael Thompson, with 12 in a sixth-wicket stand of 87, made it past single figures as Whitby posted 171-9.

Getting among the runs

The three-pronged attack of Stephen Crowther (4-21 in 10 overs), Mark Jackson (3-31 in 8.2 overs) and Jack Allanson (2-14 in five overs) sent Hall crashing to 85 all out in 29.2 overs and earned the seconds a fourth successive win to secure top spot.

The 2nds head to Guisborough 2nds on Saturday.

Oliver Roberts also hit a brilliant ton as Whitby 3rds roared to a 129-run success at home to Marske 3rds.

The Sunday Conference South leaders posted 219-6 in 40 overs, led by opener Roberts’ superb 109no from 106 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes.

Roberts and Kieran Purvis, who made an impressive 65, shared a stunning opening stand of 185, the visitors giving themselves a chance with several late wickets.