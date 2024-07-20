Ton-up joy for Elliot Hatton as YPLN Championship East leaders Flixton win at Sutton

Flixton remain on top of the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East with a comprehensive 162-run victory away at Sutton on Hull.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and had no hesitation in choosing to bat first.

Opening batsmen Hutchinson and Rich Malthouse departed for 17 and 16 respectively as the visitors made a steady start.

Number four bat Elliot Hatton once again showed the way for Flixton with an imposing knock of 108 from just 83 deliveries, smashing five sixes and 11 fours.

Elliot Hatton shone with bat and ball for Flixton

He was backed up by an explosive 48 in only 25 balls from Cameron Anderson, which included four sixes and three fours, and a solid 38 from Ed Hopper.

Elliot Hatton and Hopper shared a third-wicket partnership of 78, while Elliot and his brother Jake (16) put on 51 for the fourth wicket.

The innings finished on 298 all out in 49.2 overs.

Best of the Sutton bowlers were Finnley Smithson, with 3 for 68, and Josh Dudding, with 3 for 87.

Sutton struggled in reply with only captain Ryan Peck (41) and Ben Graham (28) showing any resistance.

Teenage all-rounder Calum Hatton, with 3 for 32, and Charlie Colley, with 3 for 57, were the pick of the Flixton bowlers as the Sutton innings limped to 136 all out in 37.2 overs.

Elliot Hatton also capped a brilliant all-round performance for the table-toppers, claiming 2-18 from 5.2 overs, including the final wicket of the Sutton innings, clean-bowling top-scorer Peck

Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Goole.