Training is in full swing as Pocklington RUFC prepare for 2023-24 season

Pocklington RUFC players are busy training ahead of the 2023-24 season. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Director of Rugby Mat Webber has brought together a strong coaching and management group with the assistance of Ben Rees, writes Phil Gilbank.

All the coaching team have established links to the club as players and/or coaches.

Tom Peters and Jack Bickerdike have player-coach positions, while Rory Innes continues in a conditioning and player development role.

Also coaching with the senior set-up are John-Paul Kelly and Isaac Green. Dave Birch will be 1st XV manager.

The vastly experienced Karl Durkin returns to the club as Panthers coach, with Dave Gibson continuing in the assistant role from last season, while Wayne Grainger will progress from being all-conquering Pilgrims captain to develop a new position as joint Panthers & Pilgrims manager. Karen Peck remains team manager of the Pocklington Women’s XV.

In addition to the full pre-season training which continues at Kilnwick Park every Tuesday and Thursday evening (7pm), the club has also instituted gentler walking rugby for anyone over 30 on Fridays at Percy Road, 1.30pm-3pm, all welcome, with or without rugby experience.

Pocklington RUFC's AGM heard reports on the club's activities on and off the pitch over past 12 months from chairman Andy Winn and secretary Rob Jackson.

Treasurer Tony Farmer's accounts for the year showed the club remains in a sound financial position, despite reduced income, primarily due to a shorter league season that meant fewer first team games.

The meeting then moved on to the election of officers for 2023-24. There are half a dozen new appointments to join nine officials re-appointed for a further year.

Executive Committee: Chairman, Andy Winn; Secretary, Rob Jackson; Treasurer, Tony Farmer; Director of Rugby, Mat Webber; Bar Chairman, Tim Wood; Resources Manager, Chris French; Operations Manager, Mick Carr; Membership Secretary, Henry Mitchell; Junior Chair, Charlotte Underwood; Junior Vice-Chair, Phil Robinson.

