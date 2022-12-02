Trophy time for Whitby Cricket Club stars

Club chairman Tim Richardson welcomed players and supporters to the evening, Steve Allen then presided over the trophy presentations which showcased the talent at the club, the trophies were presented by club president John Hall.

New awards introduced this year were 'Captains Player of the Year' awards for each of the three senior teams.

After a year sidelined by Covid 19 the third team came back with a bang and finished second in the NYSD Sunday Conference North.

Rhys Buck shows off the Whitby CC 3rds Batting award for 2022.

The team was a mix of young players and seasoned senior players and it was great to see them come together enjoying cricket under the captaincy of Will Richardson. All award winners were under 14 in the summer.

Third team Batting - Rhys Buck; Bowling – Evan Morris; Captain’s Player of the Year – Alex Fusco

Vice-captain Joe Crowther gave a summary of the second team season, commending the players on their efforts in avoiding relegation from NYSD Division Three.

Second team trophy winners, Batting – Oliver Roberts; Bowling – Steve Crowther; Captain’s Player of the Year – Oliver Roberts

Captain Kai Morris gave a summary of the first-team season and thanked all the volunteers at the club for their efforts to ensure all teams could enjoy playing cricket over the year.

First team trophy winners, Batting – Theo Clarke; Bowling – Ricky Hall; Captain’s Player of the Year – Lewis Brearley.

The prestigious Corporal Damian Lawrence Memorial Trophy for the most improved Under-18 player was deservedly won by Rhys Buck, who scored over 1000 runs in his first season playing senior cricket in the NYSD.

The pinnacle of the evening was the induction of Head Coach Mike Stones into the Whitby CC Hall of Fame.

He becomes the eighth inductee and his entry was well deserved recognition as his dedication to junior cricket over the years has been outstanding, passing on his love of cricket to the next generation.

Off the field he has spent many hours completing grant applications and running the 'Hundred Club' to ensure the club continues to move forward with updated facilities.

Whitby Cricket Club are holding their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday December 7, 7.30pm at the Rugby Club.