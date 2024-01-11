Whitby RUFC President Daryl Grason (who indicted Graham into the Hall of Fame), Whitby CC Chairman Tim Richardson and Graham Hall.

It was a dinner followed by speeches and awards, then music and croupier tables. Captains and coaches gave speeches thanking everyone for their work and support, and about the team’s performances during the season.

Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris said: “It was a a great night as always. Andrew Wood did a great job as MC in Steve Allen’s absence. The food and venue were as excellent as always and it was a great celebration of the club’s achievements throughout the year.

"It was particularly poignant as it was the first presentation evening since John Hall’s passing. John always loved the presentation and it was important we put on an event John would be proud of."

Roseanna Hall (Women and Girls captain) and Maiya Shaw.

Graham Hall was also inducted into the Whitby CC hall of fame.

Morris said: “Graham has played for the club, in the 1sts, 2nds, 3rds, for many years.

"Lots of the lads who played with him over the years consider him one of the best batsmen to play for the club.

"He was also on the committee for many years and was in charge of the junior section as well. His two sons and daughter all played for the club as well.

Roseanna Hall and WCC chairman Tim Richardson.

"He’s still a huge part of the club, supporting all the teams home and away. He is trying to get to every NYSD ground over the next few years.”

The winners were:

1st team batting - Joel Lloyd

1st team bowling - Joel Lloyd

Rhys Buck with his haul of trophies at the WCC prize night.

1st team captain’s player of the year - Steve Allen

2nd team batting - Joe Crowther

2nd team bowling - Mark Jackson

2nd team captains player of the year - Mike Thompson

3rd team batting - Rhys Buck

3rd team bowling - Jay Allison

3rd team captains player of the year - Jack Stentiford

Evening League batting - Jay Allison

Evening League bowling - Mark Jackson

Women’s player of the year - Maiya Shaw

Women’s players player of the year - Rose Hall

Women’s young player of the year - Sarah Jackson

Women’s most improved player - Kerri Hall