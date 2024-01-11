Trophy time for Whitby Cricket Club's stars of 2023
It was a dinner followed by speeches and awards, then music and croupier tables. Captains and coaches gave speeches thanking everyone for their work and support, and about the team’s performances during the season.
Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris said: “It was a a great night as always. Andrew Wood did a great job as MC in Steve Allen’s absence. The food and venue were as excellent as always and it was a great celebration of the club’s achievements throughout the year.
"It was particularly poignant as it was the first presentation evening since John Hall’s passing. John always loved the presentation and it was important we put on an event John would be proud of."
Graham Hall was also inducted into the Whitby CC hall of fame.
Morris said: “Graham has played for the club, in the 1sts, 2nds, 3rds, for many years.
"Lots of the lads who played with him over the years consider him one of the best batsmen to play for the club.
"He was also on the committee for many years and was in charge of the junior section as well. His two sons and daughter all played for the club as well.
"He’s still a huge part of the club, supporting all the teams home and away. He is trying to get to every NYSD ground over the next few years.”
The winners were:
1st team batting - Joel Lloyd
1st team bowling - Joel Lloyd
1st team captain’s player of the year - Steve Allen
2nd team batting - Joe Crowther
2nd team bowling - Mark Jackson
2nd team captains player of the year - Mike Thompson
3rd team batting - Rhys Buck
3rd team bowling - Jay Allison
3rd team captains player of the year - Jack Stentiford
Evening League batting - Jay Allison
Evening League bowling - Mark Jackson
Women’s player of the year - Maiya Shaw
Women’s players player of the year - Rose Hall
Women’s young player of the year - Sarah Jackson
Women’s most improved player - Kerri Hall
Corporal Damien Lawrence Memorial Trophy (best U18 player) - Rhys Buck.