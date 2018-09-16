VIDEO: Flixton skipper Norman's delight at Lord's final victory

Flixton skipper Will Norman revealed his delight after guiding his side to victory in their National Village Cup final against Liphook & Ripsley at Lord's.
Norman's men conquered the Hampshire-based side to lift the prestigious trophy at the Home of Cricket.
MATCH REPORT HERE:
https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/cricket/flixton-battle-back-to-seal-national-village-cup-success-1-9352030
CELEBRATION VIDEO HERE: https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/cricket/video-flixton-celebrate-at-lord-s-1-9352102