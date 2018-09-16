VIDEO: Flixton skipper Norman's delight at Lord's final victory

Flixton skipper Will Norman revealed his delight after guiding his side to victory in their National Village Cup final against Liphook & Ripsley at Lord's.

Norman's men conquered the Hampshire-based side to lift the prestigious trophy at the Home of Cricket.

Flixton skipper Will Norman receives the trophy. Picture by Will Palmer.

