Visitors Scarborough CC claim superb YPLN Premier victory at Sheriff Hutton Bridge

Scarborough 2nds batter Brad MIlburn pulls to leg.

Jack Redshaw (4-34) ripped open the hosts’ top order with three early wickets as they slipped to 38-4, writes Simon Dobson.

Despite Ashley Watson’s battling 39, the visitors kept up the pressure as spin duo Clake Doughney (3-42) and Tristan Van Schalkwyk (2-33) bowled well in tandem. Late resistance from David Henstock (22no) guided his side to 159 all out with 10 balls remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henstock (2-31) then rocked Boro with two early scalps, but Rob Pinder and Prince Bedi (22) led a partial recovery. Van Schalkwyk then joined Pinder and the pair looked in control until Pinder fell for 35 and Van Schalkwyk was dismissed for a well compiled 32 (43 balls).

Veteran Pickering batter Col Frank works to leg during his fine innings of 60.

The game was in the balance on 115-5. Sam Carver chipped in with a useful 17 before falling but skipper Ben Gill was still at the crease.

He and Doughney batted superbly, adding an unbeaten 30 for the seventh wicket, the captain 26no to gain another valuable 10 points.

Result: Scarborough 160-6 (Rob Pinder 35, Tristan Van Schalkwyk 32, Ben Gill 26no, David Henstock 2-31) beat *Sheriff Hutton Bridge 159 all out (Ashley Watson 39, Jack Redshaw 4-34, Clarke Doughney 3-42, Tristan Van Schalkwyk 2-33) by 4 wkts.

Pickering 2nds gained a fine win at Scarborough 2nds.

Scarborough 2nds batter David Snowball continued his good form with 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts won the toss and asked Pickering to bat first. Opener George Baldwin started aggressively with 25, while fellow opener Colin Frank was more circumspect, combining stroke play and solid defence.

Charlie Hopper bowled a fine opening spell, equally matched by young Dan O’Conner who came on first change from the Trafalgar End to peg back Pickering to 90-4. However, Kieran Edmond (38) upped the tempo but the hosts, inspired by Zain Maqsood (4-49) pegged the visitors back to 161-7, including the all important wicket of Frank (60 in 116 balls).

Number 8 Michael Brown launched a big-hitting 34 off 28 balls and Cam Cooper whacked 30 from just 24 balls to lift the total to 233-9.

Tom Bussey opened up with 24 in just 14 balls, then Brad Milburn and David Snowball steered the reply, Milburn playing his shots and Snowball working the ball into the gaps. They put on 95 for the third wicket, but Milburn fell for a run a ball 65 to Dave Greenlay (3-34), who also dismissed Snowball for 40.

Zain Maqsood took 4-49 for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Hill (3-47) then entered the attack and in combination with Brown (3-30), mopped up the tail as only Aminda Weerasooriya (23) showed resistance as Scarborough finished on 201 all out.