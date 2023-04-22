Visitors Scarborough CC slip to seven-wicket opening-day YPLN loss at Castleford

Rob Pinder top-scored with 36 on his Scarborough debut in the opening day loss at Castleford

Play was delayed until 1pm. The hosts won the toss and, unsurprisingly, chose to field first, writes Simon Dobson.

The early dismissal of Prince Bedi gave the hosts early impetus but Rob Pinder and Tristan Van Schalkwyk steadied the early innings in testing conditions against some consistently disciplined bowling.

The pair returned a fifty partnership (105 balls) before the young South African fell for 19. When Pinder fell to a return catch from left-arm spinner David Wainwright for a crafted 36 (94 balls), the visitors slipped to 80-4.

With fellow spinner Eddie Morrison joining Wainwright, the duo seized control. They stemmed the flow of runs and the Scarborough lower order struggled to rotate the strike and wickets started to tumble.

The innings failed to recover as Scarborough were dismissed for a meagre 107 in 39.4 overs, with the last seven wickets falling for just 27 runs in 11 overs.

Wainwright claimed an impressive 5-15 and off-spinner Morrison 4-21.

Corey Hart (1-23) bowled a fine seven-over new ball spell to lead the visitors’ attack, but Calum Rowe wasted no time in reply and the opener raced to a half-century in just 37 balls.

Rowe fell for 68 as Jack Redshaw trapped him leg before. But the hosts were always in control and eased home by seven wickets in just 22.2 overs, Redshaw finishing with 2-24.

Result: *Castleford 108-3 (C Rowe 68, J Redshaw 2-24) beat Scarborough 107 all out (R Pinder 36, D Wainwright 5-15, E Morrison 4-21) by 7 wickets.

Scarborough 2nds were scheduled to open their Division One East campaign at home against Kirkella, but the game succumbed to the weather without a ball being bowled.

On Saturday, the first team will look to bounce back when they entertain Woodhouse Grange, while the seconds travel to Pocklington, with both games getting underway at noon.