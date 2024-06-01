Visitors Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts sunk by old teammate Schaper at York CC

Clarke Doughney had a fine all round game for Scarborough CC.

Scarborough travelled to face York CC, who are one of the leading contenders for the YPLN Premier title, on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a brave effort, they slipped to their fifth defeat in seven games, writes Simon Dobson.

Skipper Ben Gill won the toss and elected to bat first with opener pair Rob Pinder and Jack Redshaw looking to provide a solid foundation against York’s pace duo Edward Booth and Vinnie Ogden.

Redshaw pulled the former over deep square leg for a six but fell the very next ball trying to repeat the shot and Pinder soon followed, sharply caught in slips by former North Marine Road favourite Breidyn Schaper off the same bowler.

Matty Turnbull struck 33 for Scarborough CC in their loss at York CC. PHOTO BY SIMON DOBSON

Matty Turnbull was again in good touch with the left hander, driving well through the covers but the introduction of Duncan Snell paid off as the in-form number three was bowled by a full swinging delivery for 33 (43 balls).

The hosts were in control with Scarborough 67-4 at the 20 over mark. Brad Milburn hit 16 (24 balls) before falling when trying to force a ball just short of a length from spinner Harry Sullivan and the innings appeared in tatters on 105-7.

Clarke Doughney and Gill showed stout resistance for the eight wicket adding 41 but Scarborough were dismissed for 160 in 48.5 overs. Dave Brent recorded the best figures with 3-27 while Doughney ended not out on a well made 42 (67 balls).

Yorkshire pair WIll Fraine and FInlay Bean opened up for the hosts, but Redshaw struck an early blow with the new ball, removing Fraine leg before wicket. Muhammad Ayub bowled a testing spell but once Bean and Schaper got into their stride the runs began to flow.

Bean fell for 40 (42 balls), clean bowled by a Hayden Williamson jaffa.

Doughney and fellow spinner Gihan Koralge also got in on the act to leave the home side on 122-5, offering the visitors a chance.

But Schaper remained as solid as ever, manoeuvring the ball around the field to end unbeaten on 65 (105 balls) to steer his side home with 11.2 overs left.