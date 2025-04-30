Visitors Whitby CC 1sts net opening victory of the season at Hartlepool 2nds
Steven Allen snapped up 3-30 and Mark Jackson 3-44 as Whitby restricted Pool to 173-9.
An excellent 123-run stand for the third wicket between opener Michael Thompson (66no in 63 balls) and Rhys Buck (73no in 51 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes) saw Whitby to a winning 177-2 in just 22.3 overs.
Whitby 1sts host Saltburn 2nds this Saturday.
Whitby 2nds lost by 45 runs at home to Blackhall in Division Three despite a five-wicket haul from Jay Allison.
The home bowling attack, led by Allison’s 5-43, saw Blackhall slump from 127-2 to 165 all out.
Whitby never got going with the bat, opener Oliver Roberts top-scoring with 24 as they slumped from 85-4 to 120 all out.
Whitby 3rds lost by five wickets at Marton 4ths.
Billy Blake hit 38 as the visitors were all out for 112, and despite Charlie Parker’s 3-12 Marton edged home.