Whitby CC 2nds won the NYSD League Ken Welsh Cup final against Newton Aycliffe.

Whitby CC 2nds worked hard to earn a three-wicket victory on Friday night against Newton Aycliffe to secure the NYSD Cricket League Ken Welsh Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side made a solid start to their innings, reaching 82-2, but a great all-round effort from the Whitby bowlers helped peg them back to 144-9 in 20 overs.

Skipper Ricky Hall was the pick of the visitors’ attack with 3-26 in his four overs, while Andrew Thompson snapped up 2-15 and Billy Blake 2-24 in their respective spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Stentiford scooped 2-7 in two overs, while Tom Steyert weighed in with a wicket.

Rhys Buck struck a superb century as Whitby CC 1sts saw off Redcar by 188 runs. Photo by Brian Murfield

Terence Smith was the top scorer for the home side with 42, Thomas Dearden adding a useful 30.

Alf Jacobs (12) and Steyert (10) departed early in Whitby’s reply, Rikki Lawrence adding 18 and Theo Clarke 17 to keep the run-chase on track for the away team.

At 87-5 the game was still in the balance but a sixth-wicket stand of 37 between Stentiford (29) and Jack Lyth (19) took them to the edge of glory, and although Newton Aycliffe hit back to reduce Whitby to 132-7, Thompson’s 17no in just 11 balls, including two sixes, saw the visitors to 147-7 with an over to spare, allowing them to collect the silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jai Sander and Ramzan Hussain took two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Rhys Buck hammered a magnificent undefeated 118 from just 92 balls as Whitby CC 1sts coasted to a 188-run win at home to Redcar in Division 2.

Buck struck 13 fours and two sixes as his terrific ton helped the hosts declare on 337-6 in 42 overs.

Openers Michael Thompson (23) and Chris Knight (17) got the home side off to a solid start, and then Alfie Jacobs (45) shared a third-wicket stand of 46 with Rhys Buck to help Whitby to 122-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buck and Theo Clarke then stepped up a gear with a brilliant partnership of 115 for the fourth wicket in 12.5 overs, only broken by the latter’s dismissal for a run-a-ball 39, including five fours and a six.

Tom Steyert (18) and Craig Thompson (30no in 16 balls) helped Buck drive Whitby to their huge total.

In reply, Michael Thompson took 3-35, Steyert 3-56 and Mark Jackson 2-15 as Redcar stalled at 149 all out, opener Callum Brown top-scoring with 45.

Whitby CC 3rds had to hold on for a losing draw at home to Skelton Castle 2nds in the Sunday Conference South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Allison was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-50 as Skelton racked up a decent 230 all out, with Georgie Moon snapping up 2-11 in two overs and Jack Stentiford 2-44.

Billy Blake and Logan Smith also took a wicket apiece for Whitby, while skipper Jack Verrill’s 77 was the driving force behind the away team’s strong total, Rich Major adding 40.

Openers Charlie Parker and Chris Clarkson handed Whitby a solid start with a stand of 67 before the latter departed for 25.

Number three Stentiford also added 25 in just 17 balls before his departure, having also shared a 50 partnership with Charlie Parker.

The home side’s run-chase then fell apart as they slipped from 117-1 to 148-6, but stalwart Paul Buck’s unbeaten 43 ensured Whitby hung on for a draw with 197-6.